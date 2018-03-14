Watch Chelsea Barcelona Champions League 2nd Leg free live stream, TV, more

The Spanish giants host the West Londoners in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16.

The reigning Premier League champions Chelsea have quite a difficult task laid before them.

After drawing 1-1 in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 matchup with Spanish giants Barcelona at Stamford Bridge, the Blues travel to the Nou Camp in an attempt to book their place in the quarterfinals.

As it stands, Barcelona will advance on away goals, meaning Chelsea would have to either win 1-0 or draw by a result of 2-2 or greater.

A win will be difficult considering Barcelona is unbeaten in its last 24 Champions League matches at the Nou Camp. Their last loss came in the 2013 Champions League semifinal to Bayern Munich.

Barcelona will get Lionel Messi back in the lineup on Wednesday night after missing this weekend's La Liga match against Malaga due to the birth of his son.

Here is how they will line up against Chelsea:

Barcelona lineup: 3/14 v. Chelsea

Suarez - Messi - Dembele (F)

Iniesta - Sergio - Rakitic (M)

Jordi Alba - Umtiti - Pique - Roberto (D)

Ter Stegen (GK)

Chelsea will counter with a 3-4-3, including former Arsenal man Olivier Giroud up top:

Chelsea lineup: 3/14 v. Barcelona

Hazard - Giroud - Willian (F)

Marcos Alonso - Kante - Fabregas - Moses (M)

Rudiger - Christensen - Azpilicueta (D)

Courtois (GK)

Here is how you can catch all the action:

Chelsea v. Barcelona viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Mar. 14

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: fuboTV

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go