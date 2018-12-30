Watch Cowboys Giants free live stream, TV, preview Week 17 NFL

The New York Giants season draws to a close in Week 17 as they host the NFC East-champion Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon from MetLife Stadium.

Here is what to watch for:

Cowboys vs. Giants: The end for Eli?

Sunday could very well be Eli Manning's final game as Giants starting quarterback. The 37-year-old has had an inconsistent season that has only confirmed that the Giants have to seriously consider moving on from him this offseason.

His numbers don't necessarily suggest it seeing as he's going to eclipse the 4,000-yard mark while on pace to complete a career-high 66.5-percent of his passes.

But the Giants need a quarterback that is more mobile and consistent when throwing the ball downfield. Much of his offense has been predicated on the dink-and-dump strategy that is screen passes to Saquon Barkley and quick slants to the likes of Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard.

Cowboys vs. Giants: Will a win hurt the Giants more?

For the sake of the Giants-Cowboys rivalry, Big Blue fans will always want to rain on Dallas' parade, even though this game has no implications on the division champions' season. A win might just hinder the Giants' future further, however.

A stretch that saw Pat Shurmur's men reel off four wins and five games quickly took New York out of the running for the top passing talent in the NFL Draft in Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.

However, reports of him returning to school in 2019 has only thinned an already unimpressive draft class of quarterbacks.

Herbert's decision catapults Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins as the top passing prospect for the 2019 draft, though there will have to be plenty of polishing to his game if there's any hope of him developing into a viable starting QB in the NFL.

As it stands, the Giants are picking eighth in the draft, which might be too far down the charts to pick Haskins up. Other options include Missouri's Drew Lock and Duke's Daniel Jones. Here is how you can catch all the action:

