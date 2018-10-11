Watch Eagles Giants TNF Week 6 free live stream, TV, more

Odell Beckham Jr. (left) and Saquon Barkley (right) will try to lead the Giants to victory over the Eagles on Thursday night. (Photo: Getty Images)

To put things lightly, the NFC East has been nothing short of mediocre so far in 2018 as the 2-2 Washington Redskins lead the division heading into Week 6. Two division rivals, the New York Giants (1-4) and Philadelphia Eagles (2-3), get a new slate of NFL games started on Thursday night from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey as both teams try to get back to winning ways.

The Giants have lost two-straight winnable games in the fourth quarter to the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers. Last week saw a Graham Gano 63-yard field goal as time expired relegate the Giants to a 33-31.

Philadelphia, the defending Super Bowl champions, are on a two-game losing streak of their own after sloppy losses to the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings. Something has to give on Thursday night, so here are a few things you should keep an eye out for when it comes to the Giants:

Eli Manning needs to prove himself

While he passed for over 300 yards for the first time this season against the Panthers in Week 5, Eli Manning's performance once again left plenty to be desired.

Two interceptions that were all on him in the third quarter stymied the Giants comeback in Week 5 and the biggest offensive play of the game was created when Odell Beckham Jr. hit Saquon Barkley with a 57-yard pass for New York's opening touchdown.

There's no denying that Manning's better days are behind him, but the organization believed that he still had at least a couple good years left. It's the main reason why new general manager Dave Gettleman opted to draft Barkley instead of a quarterback this year.

Against a division rival, Manning needs to come up with a big performance to get the Giants back in the division race and prove that he's still the man under center.

The Beckham, Barkley Show

Giants fans got their first good look at just how good the offense can be when Beckham and Barkley are firing on all cylinders.

The Giants star receiver put up 131 receiving yards, a passing and a receiving score while Barkley became just the third rookie in NFL history to record 100 or more scrimmage yards in his first five games as a pro.

Beckham can thrash a weaker Eagles secondary given his ability to excel as either a slot receiver or outside threat. The Giants should take advantage of that and throw Beckham into as many different looks as possible against Philadelphia.

While their run defense is better, Barkley's dual-threat capabilities are going to ensure he sees plenty of the ball. With his ability to make tacklers miss, anything can happen from there.

Eagles vs. Giants TV, free live stream information

Date: Thursday, Oct. 11

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Pay-To-Watch Live Stream: fuboTV

Free Live Stream: Fox Sports Go