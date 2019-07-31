WATCH: Reds and Pirates brawl video in slo-mo adds drama to wild baseball fight

The Reds and Pirates brawl was one for the books.

There was a wild brawl between players from the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates during yesterday’s game in Cincinnati.

Reds pitcher Amir Garrett charged from the mound to take on the entire Pirates squad on his own which turned into an all-out brawl that will be remembered for a long time.

The Reds and Pirates brawl was a result of both teams reaching a tipping point. In the seventh inning, Pirates pitcher Keone Kela throws up-and-in at Reds second basemen Derek Dietrich which Kela later admitted was intentional.

The retaliation pitch by Kela was from a previous brawl in April when Dietrich celebrated a home run.

In the ninth inning some words were exchanged between Reds pitcher Amir Garrett and the Pirates dugout. Garrett, standing on the mound, rushed the Pirates dugout to take on the entire team by himself, resulting in one of the crazier baseball fights we’ve seen in some time.

VIDEO: July 30 Reds and Pirates Brawl (better in slow motion)

Check out the crazy Reds and Pirates brawl video captured by Fox Sports Ohio below.

And if you enjoy seeing benches clear and crazy fights in baseball, you might want to watch the Reds and Pirates brawl in slow motion using a nifty feature in the YouTube video player.

How to watch YouTube video in slow motion

If you’re watching on desktop, click the gear (settings) icon at the bottom right of the YouTube player window. From there you can change the playback speed of the clip to make it slower and watch the moment when Amir Garrett charged the Pittsburgh dugout to go after the team.

Reds and Pirates brawl viral photo

While the Reds and Pirates wild brawl video has gone viral and has been viewed and shared thousands of times, a single image caputred the incident the best.

Cincinnati Enquirer staff photographer Sam Greene captured the exact moment when Garrett threw a punch at the Pirates team. Garrett is center-frame with his arm in a punching motion while surrounded by members of the Pirates who are trying to tackle him.

As for the game, five Reds and three Pirates players were ejected and Pittsburgh went on to win the game 11-4. They play again Wednesday, July 31, at 12:35 p.m. It should be a good one.