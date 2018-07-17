Were the Los Angeles Rams smart to sign Brandin Cooks to an extension?

Here’s who the Rams have to fear in the NFC West this season.

The Los Angeles Rams must have loved what they seen from Brandin Cooks this offseason.

After acquiring Cooks in a trade with the New England Patriots this past April, the Rams signed the wide receiver to a five-year, $80 million contract extension Tuesday — without the 24-year-old having ever played a single snap for the franchise yet.

Some would call this a gamble; others a crafty maneuver, jumping on wrapping up one of the better wide receivers to a long-term deal while they can.

According to ESPN, the fifth-year wideout is entering the final season of his rookie deal, slated to earn $8.4 million. The five-year deal of his newly-inked contract will then take effect with the 2019 season, keeping Cooks with the Rams through 2023.

"He's a proven professional in this league and signing him to a long-term contract was always our goal,” Rams coach Sean McVay told ESPN.

Will Brandin Cooks improve the Rams offense?

Cooks could be the missing piece for the Rams to build on a solid 2017 NFL season, which had them posting an 11-5 record and grabbing their first NFC West division title in 14 years. While with the Pats last season, Cooks hauled in 65 receptions for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Rams might need every bit of Cooks’ presence and production to repeat as NFC West champs this season, especially considering all the moves that the rest of the division has made this offseason — most notably the San Francisco 49ers.

The Niners not only re-signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but they arguably bolstered their defense by signing veteran cornerback Richard Sherman.

Although they no longer have the Legion of Boom intact, the Seattle Seahawks did get younger on defense, while giving young receivers a shot to get on the field alongside vets Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett.

The Arizona Cardinals inked veteran quarterback Sam Bradford to a two-year deal in March and then snatched QB Josh Rosen with the 10th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, addressing the present and future of the position a month apart.

How these moves pan out remains to be seen. But do you like the Rams signing Cooks to a five-year extension and will the move power them out of the division and further into the playoffs?