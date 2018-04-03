What, did, Donte, DiVincenzo, say, on, Twitter, NSFW

The Villanova guard is in hot water after a series of tweets he posted in his high school days

Americans love building celebrities up and equally enjoy tearing them down, but that occurred at an unbelievably rapid pace in the hours after Villanova won the NCAA men’s basketball championship as Donte DiVincenzo had the game of his life and then had to delete his Twitter account right after. Internet sleuths dove into all 17,000 of DiVincenzo’s tweets – dating back to his early high school days – and discovered some inappropriate language. Many of the posts were absolutely offensive, but probably nothing different than any other 14-year-old boy was saying back in 2011.

Here is a taste of what DiVincenzo said. WARNING, these are very NSFW.

“First thing my mother does is call me a little shit lol”

“Yeah your girl has a nice body but her face is ugly as shit.”

“@B_L_R_: Fuck algebra. Gonna fail that final tomorrow. That’s how I feel about history.”

“To my dad I’m a pussy now? Cuz I don’t want to play fucking soccer?”

“I like it when girls lick my butthole…it’s a life changing feeling.”

“My name is donte and I’m a flaming homosexual that likes fingers in my butthole!”

DiVincenzo also quoted a MeekMill song: “Ballin on these Niggas like I’m Derrick Rose.”

DiVincenzo, a 21-year-old white male, said after the game that he did not recall ever using any racist words on Twitter. Villanova originally said that DiVincenzo’s account had been hacked but later retracted the statement. Soon after, DiVincenzo’s account was deleted.

DiVincenzo had a remarkably efficient game against Michigan Monday night, scoring 31 points on 15 shots while pulling down five rebounds and dishing out three assists.