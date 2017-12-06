What did Odell Beckham Jr. say about Tom Brady?

The Giants wide receiver compared his sideline antics to that of the Patriots legend.

Odell Beckham Jr. compared his attitude on the sidelines to Tom Brady. (Photo: Getty Images)

While New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham continues his recovery from a season-ending ankle injury during Week 5, it looks as though he's taken some time to break down some game film.

Granted, it's not footage of actual gameplay.

Instead, Beckham compared his emotional outbursts and sideline antics to those of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

The opportunity arose during Week 13 when Brady exploded at Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels during their game against the Buffalo Bills.

The moment was caught on television and shared by Twitter user Sean Lyric with Beckham:

It’s “passion” bro. Imagine if @OBJ_3 showed some of this “passion” towards any of his coaches... Smh #DoubleStandard https://t.co/FFocdQG0U9 — Sean Lyric (@Sean_Lyric) December 3, 2017

Beckham didn't hesitate to agree with the take:

Listen when I say this is the craziest thing someone ever has tweeted or posted to me because I LITERALLY had this same conversation today about the EXACT thing ur takin about it. “There’s rules..and then there’s rules..” https://t.co/WiTVSL31ar — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) December 4, 2017

He clarified that it wasn't a shot at Brady, but more at how he has been treated by the media and NFL.

Beckham has been hit for over $220,000 worth of fines during his career, including six fines during the 2016 season alone. He was fined $12,154 for a dog-peeing celebration in Week 2 of this season against the Philadelphia Eagles.

You won't see Brady doing that. But emotional outbursts on the sideline are common between the two, though Beckham is generally ripped for it far more than Brady.

On Wednesday, he shared a video on Instagram showing these similarities with the caption "🐐chasin."

🐐chasin. A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Dec 6, 2017 at 9:55am PST

If Beckham gets back healthy and leads the Giants to a handful of Super Bowls, maybe he'll be able to get away with a little more on the sidelines.

For now though, he'll have to keep chasing.