Sports

What they're saying about Knicks Kevin Knox

The 18-year-old rookie is already garnering plenty of praise thanks to his play in the NBA Summer League.
By
Joe Pantorno
 Published : July 11, 2018
Kevin Knox. (Photo: Getty Images)

So this is what hope around the New York Knicks feels like. Even if it's just the exhibition Summer League slate ahead of what is sure to be a sixth-consecutive losing season. 

 

But rookie small forward Kevin Knox, drafted ninth overall out of Kentucky, has stolen the show in Las Vegas as he's given Knicks fans a glimpse of just how high his ceiling could be. 

 

Spoiler alert: We're still ascending with no ceiling in sight. 

 

Through three games — a limited sample size that will always force even the most optimistic viewers to pump the brakes — Knox was ranked third in the Summer League with an average of 23.3 points per game, including a 29-point effort against the Los Angeles Lakers. 

 

While he has regularly shown his athleticism and explosiveness near the rim with big air and emphatic dunks, Knox showed against LeBron James' new team that he can, in fact, shoot from deep. In what was his biggest knock during the pre-draft process, Knox hit 5-of-7 three-pointers against the Lakers. 

Per NBC's Tommy Breer, Knox is the third rookie in the last 10 years to average over 22 points per game over his first three appearances. The other two were John Wall and Damian Lillard. 

Naturally, this has the Knox bandwagon nice and crowded three months before he'll even see a regular-season game. 

Here is what some big names around the industry are saying about him: 

I can feel Knicks fans absolutely beaming while reading this. 

