What time does Eagles Patriots Super Bowl game start end finish?

A look at what time your babysitter can expect you to return Sunday night

After five months of NFL football, the season comes down to one game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots. So what time does the Super Bowl start this year and what time will it end? Here is the breakdown.

The Super Bowl between the Eagles and Patriots is set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. In the host city of Minneapolis, the game will kickoff at 5:30 p.m.. On the West Cost the game will begin at 3:30 p.m. and in Mountain Time the game will start at 4:30 p.m..

There are prop bets for whether or not the Super Bowl will start on time or not. Last year's Super Bowl started two minutes late.

As for what time the Super Bowl will end that gets a little more tricky but here are some guidelines. Because of the extended halftime show, the Super Bowl goes longer than most NFL football games. If the games does not go to overtime and ends in regulation then the Super Bowl will likely end around 9:54 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Last year's Super Bowl was the first big game to go to overtime and it finished at 10:27 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Interestingly, that game didn't go the longest as in 2013 the Ravens versus 49ers Super Bowl didn't finish until 10:45 p.m. as a blackout at the stadium halted play.

Looking back on the past 10 Super Bowls, the average time the game ended was at 9:52 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. In other words, tell your babysitter that you'll be back between 10 and 10:45.