What time does Eagles Titans Patriots Falcons game start, kickoff?

A glance at when the Saturday slate of games get underway in the Divisional Round

Tom Brady and the Patriots are looking to advance to their seventh straight AFC title game. Getty Images

A glance at what time each NFL playoff game starts on Saturday with the Atlanta Falcons playing at the No. 1 seeded Eagles and the Tennessee Titans playing at the No. 1 seeded Patriots.

The Falcons versus Eagles game is set to start at 4:35 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and will be broadcast nationally on NBC TV.

The Titans versus Patriots game is set to start at 8:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and will be broadcast nationally on TV on CBS.

The Falcons and Titans will be looking to make history this postseason in that they are six seeds. The only two six seeds to ever reach the Super Bowl were the 2005 Pittsburgh Steelers and the 2010 Green Bay Packers. Both teams won the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Falcons, Eagles and Titans franchises have never won the Super Bowl. The Patriots, meanwhile, are looking to repeat as NFL champions. The Pats are the last team to repeat as champions as the 2003-04 New England teams accomplished the feat.