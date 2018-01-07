What time does Georgia Alabama game start, end? College football national championship info

A look at when the national title game will kickoff and wrap up

The two best teams in college football will finally play Monday night as Georgia faces Alabama in the National Championship Game.

Alabama blasted Clemson, 24-6, a week ago in the college football playoff semi-final to move its record to 12-1 on the season. Alabama’s lone loss on the year came at Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Nov. 25, a 26-14 defeat. Georgia upended Oklahoma, 54-48, in a wild double overtime Rose Bowl game a week ago. The Bulldogs’ only loss this year also came against Auburn, a 40-17 loss on Nov. 11.

The game is expected to start and kickoff at 8:16 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. College football games typically last around three hours but big games with extended halftime shows and longer breaks in play due to TV commercial breaks often go three hours and 20 minutes. Expect the Georgia versus Alabama game to end around 11:36 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Adding to the drama of Georgia versus Alabama is that the National Championship Game will be something of a home game for the Bulldogs as the game is being played at the brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Next year’s college football national title game will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California and the following year the game will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.