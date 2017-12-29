What time does Georgia Oklahoma Clemson Alabama start?

Georgia will take on Oklahoma on New Years Day. Getty Images

The College Football Playoff will come to a head this Monday on New Years Day with No. 3 ranked Georgia facing No. 2 ranked Oklahoma, and No. 4 ranked Alabama facing No. 1 Clemson in the nightcap.

Georgia went 12-1 this season and hasn't lost since Nov. 11 when it fell at Auburn, 40-17. Oklahoma also went 12-1 this season and hasn't lost since Oct. 7 when it fell at home to Iowa State, 38-31.

Alabama went 11-1 this season - its only loss coming in the Iron Bowl at Auburn, 26-14, on Nov. 25. Clemson, the defending national champions, are another one-loss team having been defeated at Syracuse on Oct. 13.

Georgia versus Oklahoma will start at 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Jan. 1.

Alabama versus Clemson will kickoff at 8:45 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 1.

Both games will be broadcast live on national TV by ESPN.

The winners of both games will meet a week later on Jan. 8 in the National Championship game.