What, time, does, Preakness, start, updated, odds

The 2018 Preakness Stakes will take place this Saturday from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland with the field set to compete for a $1.5 million prize. The Preakness is known as “The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans” and is the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown. The first leg – the Kentucky Derby – was held on May 5 and the third leg – the Belmont Stakes – will be held on Saturday, June 9.

As for what time the Preakness will start, the big race will kick off at approximately 6:22 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Justify will be looking to capitalize on his Kentucky Derby win and he currently has 2-5 odds of winning. Here are the odds for the eight horses.

1. Justify (2-5)

2. Good Magic (7-2)

3. Quip (16-1)

4. Diamond King (16-1)

5. Bravazo (20-1)

6. Sporting Chance (22-1)

7. Tenfold (25-1)