What time does Preakness start? Updated odds

The Preakness Stakes from Pimlico takes place this coming Saturday
By
Matt Burke
 Published : May 16, 2018
The Preakness Stakes will take place this coming Saturday. Getty Images
The 2018 Preakness Stakes will take place this Saturday from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland with the field set to compete for a $1.5 million prize. The Preakness is known as “The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans” and is the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown. The first leg – the Kentucky Derby – was held on May 5 and the third leg – the Belmont Stakes – will be held on Saturday, June 9.
 
As for what time the Preakness will start, the big race will kick off at approximately 6:22 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
 
Justify will be looking to capitalize on his Kentucky Derby win and he currently has 2-5 odds of winning. Here are the odds for the eight horses.
 
1. Justify (2-5)
 
2. Good Magic (7-2)
 
3. Quip (16-1)
 
4. Diamond King (16-1)
 
5. Bravazo (20-1)
 
6. Sporting Chance (22-1)
 
7. Tenfold (25-1)
 
8. Lone Sailor (25-1)
 

 
 
 
