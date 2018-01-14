Home
 
When is 2018 NFC Championship game, start, end, info? (Eagles Vikings)

The Eagles will host the Saints Sunday in the NFC Championship.
By
Evan Macy
 Published : January 14, 2018 | Updated : January 14, 2018

The 2018 NFC Championship game will kick off from Philadelphia on Sunday, January 21 at 6:40 p.m. (Eastern Standard time), a little more than three hours after the Jaguars and Patriots conclude the AFC title game (a 3:05 p.m. kickoff).

The Eagles will host the Vikings in the game, pitting two former Rams back up quarterbacks Nick Foles and Case Keenum against one another for a chance to advance to the Super Bowl.

The game will air on Fox, and can be streamed on FoxSportsGo.com.

Philadelphia, by virtue of their 13-3 record — best in the NFC — will be at home for the second time in as many weeks after besting the Falcons in dramatic fashion. The Eagles defense hung tough on a key fourth down in the red zone, keeping Matt Ryan and Julio Jones from converting and preserving a 15-10 victory. The Eagles defense will be in the spotlight a week later against the well-rounded Minnesota offense.

The Vikings, like the Eagles, hung on in quite the squeeker against the Saints in their divisional game, 29-24, as Minnesota watched a 17-0 lead evaporate to three points after Drew Brees led two scoring drives. Falling behind 21-20 just inside the two-minute warning, a 52-yard field goal put the Vikings up, needing a defensive stand to prevail. Drew Brees proved too much to contend with, as a field goal with 25-second left pushed the see-saw back in the Saints column, 24-23. Keenum had one last try, and a miracle 61-yard touchdown heave to Stefon Diggs pinched a ticket to Philly. If the Vikings can leave Philadelphia victorious, they'll head home to Minnesota and become the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

When the Eagles and Vikings faced off last season, their most recent meeting, the Eagles handed Minnesota it's first loss, 21-10. Carson Wentz threw two interceptions in the win, as the Birds were lifted by a strong defensive effort (six sacks) and 98-yard kickoff return score from Josh Huff.

 
