When can NFL teams sign free agents? 2018 offseason schedule

What is the NFL offseason schedule and when can free agents sign?

The NFL rumor mill is buzzing as the NFL Combine winds down, and the madness that has happened in March over the last few seasons is set to return very very soon.

So when can NFL teams start to re-sign free agents? Sign other free agents? Trade players?

Here's a look at the schedule for the next few weeks:

March 6

Deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 12-14

"Legal tampering period," which is definded by the NFL as: Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2017 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 14. However, a contract cannot be executed with a new club until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 14.

March 14

Deadline to exercize player and team options on players.

Deadline for qualifying offers to their Restricted Free Agents.

All clubs must be under the 2018 salary cap prior to 4:00 p.m.

All 2017 player contracts will expire at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

The 2018 league year and free agency period starts.



Trading period for 2018 begins

March 25-28

Annual League Meeting, Orlando, Florida.

April 2

Teams that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2017 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.

April 16

Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 26-28

2018 NFL Draft, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX.