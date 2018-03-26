When do NBA basketball playoffs start begin end?

The Celtics and Cavaliers could very well tangle again in the NBA playoffs this year. Getty Images

The 2017-18 NBA regular season is coming to a close and the playoffs are just a few weeks away. The Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers look like the three favorites to win the Eastern Conference while the Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder look like the contenders for the Western Conference title. Of course, there will be plenty of other intriguing basketball matchups before the Finals as the young Sixers will get their first crack at playoff basketball and The Greek Freak in Milwaukee will get to go toe-to-toe with some of the East’s big boys.

Here is a look when the 2018 NBA playoffs start and an early schedule.

Saturday, April 14

NBA playoffs start

Monday, April 30 or Tuesday, May 1

NBA conference semi-finals start

Tuesday, May 15 or Wednesday, May 16

NBA conference finals start

Thursday, May 31

NBA Finals start

Sunday, June 17

Latest possible date for NBA Finals Game 7