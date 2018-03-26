When do NBA basketball playoffs start begin end?

The 2017-18 NBA regular season is coming to a close and the playoffs are just a few weeks away. The Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers look like the three favorites to win the Eastern Conference while the Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder look like the contenders for the Western Conference title. Of course, there will be plenty of other intriguing basketball matchups before the Finals as the young Sixers will get their first crack at playoff basketball and The Greek Freak in Milwaukee will get to go toe-to-toe with some of the East’s big boys.
Here is a look when the 2018 NBA playoffs start and an early schedule.
Saturday, April 14
NBA playoffs start
Monday, April 30 or Tuesday, May 1
NBA conference semi-finals start
Tuesday, May 15 or Wednesday, May 16
NBA conference finals start
Thursday, May 31
NBA Finals start
Sunday, June 17
Latest possible date for NBA Finals Game 7