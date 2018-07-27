Finally, football is back. With the month of August upon us we will see the first action of the NFL and college football seasons, even if the brunt of that action will be of the exhibition variety. So When does NFL college football season 2018 start and when is the first weekend of football? September is when things truly crank up in the sport of football in the United States and every weekend will be filled with football action right through the New Year.

The 2018 NFL season starts on Thursday, Sept. 6 with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Atlanta Falcons. The Eagles will be raising their first ever Super Bowl banner at Lincoln Financial Field that night. The game will start at 8:20 p.m. that night and will be broadcast nationally on NBC.

The brunt of the Week 1 action will be played on Sunday, Sept. 9 making it the first NFL Sunday of the season. As has become tradition, there will be two games played on Monday night in Week 1. Both games will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Here is the full week 1 NFL schedule for the 2018 season.

When does NFL college football season 2018 start? When is Week 1?

Thursday, Sept. 6

Falcons at Eagles (1 p.m., NBC)

Sunday, Sept. 9

Bills at Ravens (1 p.m., CBS)

Jaguars at Giants (1 p.m., FOX)

Buccaneers at Saints (1 p.m., FOX)

Texans at Patriots (1 p.m., CBS)

49ers at Vikings (1 p.m., FOX)

Titans at Dolphins (1 p.m., FOX)

Bengals at Colts (1 p.m., CBS)

Steelers at Browns (1 p.m., CBS)

Chiefs at Chargers (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Seahawks at Broncos (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Cowboys at Panthers (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Redskins at Cardinals (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Bears at Packers (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, Sept. 10

Jets at Lions (7:10 p.m., ESPN)

Rams at Raiders (10:20 p.m., ESPN)

The 2018 college football season will start on Saturday, Aug. 25 with four games being played. The following Thursday will kick off a long Labor Day weekend jammed with football action. Here is a link to the Week 1 college football schedule.