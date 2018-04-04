When does Tiger tee off today at Masters - what time Woods start?

When does Tiger tee off today at Masters and what time does Woods start play in Augusta, Georgia will be the questions everyone is asking all weekend as arguably the most famous golfer of all-time shoots to win his first Masters golf tournament since 2005. Tiger is a four-time champion at Augusta, having won in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005. Only Jack Nicklaus (six) and Arnold Palmer (four) have as many or more Masters titles than Woods.

Despite Woods’ grand success in the tournament, he has played just two times since 2013. Still, there is great optimism among golf fans that Woods can return to his elite form as he has two top 12 finishes in each of his last three tournaments.

Tiger has top five odds of winning the 2018 tournament at +1200. Dustin Johnson is the odds-on favorite at +850, while Rory McIlroy (+900), Justin Thomas (+1000) and Jordan Spieth (+1050) are ahead of him.

Woods highlights featured groups for Thursday. In Round 1 on Thursday, Woods will tee off at 10:42 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

On Friday, Woods will will start play at 1:27 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

He will play alongside Marc Leishman (Australia) and Tommy Fleetwood (England) in rounds 1 and 2.

We will update the start time for Saturday and Sunday, assuming that Tiger makes the cut.