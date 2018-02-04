When is halftime of Super Bowl - what time does it start?

For many, the best part of Super Bowl Sunday is the halftime show and not the actual football game. This year, Justin Timberlake will rock the Super Bowl Halftime Show at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and for those of you who would rather just skip the first half of the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots, this is the post for you.

With the game set to start at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, the first two quarters of most NFL games only last an hour and 10 minutes. But with more commercial breaks, we'll tack on an extra 10 minutes here. So if you want to see the entire Timberlake performance, be sure to find a prime spot on the couch at your Super Bowl party by 7:50 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

That's 4:50 p.m. on the West Coast, 5:50 p.m. Mountain Time, and 6:50 p.m. Central - which is the time zone the host city of Minneapolis is in. The Super Bowl Halftime Show typically lasts 12 minutes or so, but given all the time it takes to remove the stage, lights and pyrotechnics devices, the full break in between football play actually lasts somewhere around 22 minutes.