When should I hold my fantasy football draft Dates day time?

As the calendar flips to August, fantasy football season has arrived. The most important part of your season will likely take place this month or next as draft time is finally here. Here we will take a look at the most popular dates that fantasy football drafts will be held this August and early September. The actual NFL season kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 6 and the first full slate of games will take place the following Sunday.

The most popular days to hold your fantasy football draft are in between the second preseason games and the weekend before the season starts. Here are your best dates for the 2018 NFL season.



Most popular

Sunday, Sept. 2: It’s Labor Day weekend and it is sometimes difficult to get the entire league together on a long holiday break. But with no school or work for most on Monday, this remains the top date. The final roster cut down takes place on Saturday, Sept. 1 so you can avoid getting burned by bizarre roster moves. It also takes place after the final preseason games, so you can avoid injuries.

Saturday, Sept. 1: The NFL roster cut downs will occur prior to 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time so make sure your draft is late afternoon or at night.

Weekend of Aug. 17-19: This is the weekend of the second batch of preseason games and is one of the more popular weekends to hold drafts. You run the risk, however, of injury as most teams play their starters in the second and third weeks of the preseason. We see major injuries (like Julian Edelman last year) every single year.

Weekend of Aug. 24-26: This is the weekend of the third batch of preseason games and is also extremely popular (it’s also my personal favorite). You have a good idea of the league after two preseason games and it’s always fun to watch the preseason games while drafting and laugh at the kid who just picked a wide receiver who severely sprained an ankle in the game you’re watching on the big screen.

A good bet

Friday, Aug. 31: This again falls under Labor Day weekend territory, and is just a day before final roster cut downs – but it’s a good roll of the dice date.

Monday, Sept. 2: What better way to spend the actual Labor Day laboring over football statistics?

Crazy town

Wednesday, Sept. 5: The night before the season starts, you psychopaths.

Weekend of Aug. 10-12: The weekend of the first preseason games. Still a little too far away to get a good gauge of the league, IMO.

Weekend of Aug. 3-5: Way too early. Probably hosted by the guy who is sending you league invites on Valentine’s Day.