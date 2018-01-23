2018 Baseball Hall of Fame announcement: Date, time, TV

Cooperstown is slated to have a few new inhabitants take up residence this summer.

One may not find America's pastime, baseball, in a more pure state than how it is in Cooperstown, NY, home of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The small village in upstate in New York has been the home of the game since 1939, preserving the legacy of baseball's greatest legends and becoming the desired destination of any ballplayer that laced up his cleats in the major leagues.

This week, a few more names will be added to the list of 319 elected members, chosen by the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) as the Hall of Fame announces its 2018 inductees.

Baseball Hall of Fame inductee announcement information

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 24

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

In total, 21 players appeared on this year's ballot where members of the BWAA were tasked with choosing those they see fit for election. With over 400 ballots expected to be cast, candidates must receive at least a 75-percent acceptance rate to gain entry into the Hall of Fame.

In the latest numbers obtained by Metro New York, Vladimir Guerrero, Chipper Jones and Jim Thome are all but locks for enshrinement while another two, Trevor Hoffman and Edgar Martinez could squeak their way into the hall this year as well. Once again, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens — two players who have been linked with performance-enhancing drugs — will likely fall short for a sixth-consecutive season.

Here is what you need to know about the prospective inductees this year:

Vladimir Guerrero

- 2nd year on ballot

- 9-time All-Star

- 2004 American League MVP

- .318 career batting average

- 449 home runs

- 1,496 RBI

- 2,590 hits

Chipper Jones

- 1st year on ballot

- 8-time All-Star

- 1999 National League MVP

- 2008 National League Batting Champion

- .303 career batting average

- 468 home runs

- 2,726 hits

Jim Thome

- 1st year on ballot

- 5-time All-Star

- 612 home runs (8th in MLB history)

- 2,328 hits

Trevor Hoffman

- 3rd year on ballot

- 7-time All-Star

- 601 saves (2nd in MLB history)

- 2.87 career ERA

Edgar Martinez

- 9th year on ballot

- 7-time All-Star

- 2-time American League batting champion

- .312 career batting average

- 309 home runs

- 2,247 hits