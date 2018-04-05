When is the 2018 NFL Draft?

Will the Cleveland Browns finally get the franchise quarterback that they’ve been desperately seeking for nearly two decades with yet another No. 1 pick? With the second overall selection, will the New York Giants go with a QB or address one of the many other holes on their roster? The New York Jets moved up to pick third, but will the franchise quarterback that they want still evade them?

All these questions — and more — will be answered during the 2018 NFL Draft, which starts three weeks from now at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Here’s all the draft info you need, including when it airs, how to watch it on TV or via streaming and the complete picking order of the first round.

2018 NFL Draft

When: Thursday, April 26 – Saturday April 28.

TV & Live Stream Info: All seven rounds of the draft can be watched on ESPN and the NFL Network. Viewers can also stream all seven rounds on ESPN.comand its Watch ESPN app.

Coverage begins 8 p.m. for Round 1 on April 26, 7 p.m. for Rounds 2-3 on April 27 and noon for Rounds 4-7 on April 28. (All Eastern time).

Social Media: Fans can also follow the NFL on Twitterand Instagram, while using #NFLDRAFT to get up-to-date info during the draft.

2018 NFL Draft Order:

1. Cleveland Browns

2. New York Giants

3. New York Jets from Indianapolis Colts

4. Cleveland Browns from Houston Texans

5. Denver Broncos

6. Indianapolis Colts from New York Jets

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. Chicago Bears

9. San Francisco 49ers

10. Oakland Raiders

11. Miami Dolphins

12. Buffalo Bills from Cincinnati Bengals

13. Washington Redskins

14. Green Bay Packers

15. Arizona Cardinals

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Dallas Cowboys

20. Detroit Lions

21. Cincinnati Bengals from Buffalo Bills

22. Buffalo Bills from Kansas City Chiefs

23. New England Patriots from Los Angeles Rams

24. Carolina Panthers

25. Tennessee Titans

26. Atlanta Falcons

27. New Orleans Saints

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

30. Minnesota Vikings

31. New England Patriots

32. Philadelphia Eagles

*as reported by NFL.com.

What to expect: For the second straight year, the Browns have the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. And they seem like a lock to select a quarterback, but whether it’s Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield or Josh Rosen remains to be seen.

The same can be said for the Giants. ESPN’s NFL/college football draft analyst, Mel Kiper Jr., predicted last week that Big Blue will take Darnold instead of dazzling running back Saquon Barkley, but that rumored report could be foiled if the Browns tab Darnold with the first pick, instead.

The Jets, too, are desperate for a franchise-changing QB and that helps explain why they traded up to the third spot of the draft. Between Darnold, Allen, Rosen and Mayfield, this year’s quarterback class is loaded with talent. The Jets haven’t scheduled Darnold for a workout, which probably means that they think he won’t be available by the time they’re on the clock. But will they get their man between Allen, Mayfield and Rosen, if that’s who they’re choosing from at No. 3? We’ll see.

Fans may see the aforementioned four quarterbacks all taken within the first five selections if the Denver Broncos draft a QB as well with the No. 5 pick. After likely taking a QB with their first pick, the Browns can add Barkley with the fourth overall selection in what would seemingly spell instant offense for the struggling franchise that finished 0-16 last season.

While most of the draft talk has been swirling around the rich quarterback class and Barkley’s special game-breaking abilities, the 2018 class has other top names to look out for in the first round as well. Defensive end Bradley Chubb, out of North Carolina, seems to be the best edge rusher in the draft, while Roaquan Smith (Georgia) could be an instant defensive anchor at linebacker. And former Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson — all 6-5 and 329 pounds of him — should shore up any struggling NFL squad’s offensive line, so there’s plenty of talent to keep your eyes on.

After years of futility, wouldn’t it be something, though, if the Browns and Jets, in particular, finally land the quarterback that they’ve each been desperately seeking? Will this finally be their draft?