When is the NBA Draft Lottery? What day is NBA Draft Lottery?

The 2018 NBA Draft Lottery is quickly approaching as the teams that did not make the playoffs are champing at the bit to get their hands on the young talent in this year’s player pool. Most experts agree that there are eight or nine players in this draft that have real NBA All-Star potential and that it could be one of the deepest drafts in years.

The Phoenix Suns have the best odds at obtaining the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft lottery, with a 25 percent chance. The Memphis Grizzlies have the second best odds, at 19.9 percent – followed by the Dallas Mavericks at 12.9 percent.

One interesting pick to watch is the Lakers’ pick, which will go to either the Philadelphia 76ers or the Boston Celtics (due to last year’s pick swap at the top of the draft which landed the Sixers Markelle Fultz and the Celtics Jayson Tatum). If the Lakers pick falls between 2-5 overall it will go to the Celtics. If the pick lands at No. 1 or 6-14 it will go to the Sixers.

Be sure to catch all the action on Tuesday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN and streaming live on Watch ESPN. The Draft Lottery will take place prior to Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.