When is the NBA Trade Deadline, NBA All-Star Game?

The NBA Trade Deadline date has been changed this season from after the NBA All-Star Game to before the NBA All-Star Game.

The league bumped up the trade deadline date to avoid more situations like what happened last year with DeMarcus Cousins. Cousins was dealt from the Sacramento Kings to the New Orleans Pelicans during NBA All-Star Weekend and the buzz regarding the trade overshadowed many of the events themselves.

This year, the NBA Trade Deadline is set for Thursday, Feb. 8 with a 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time cut-off.

Many teams like the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks will be looking to upgrade ahead of the deadline. Cousins may again be on the market, and DeAndre Jordan is a big name that's been floated as potentially being on the move in recent weeks.

NBA All-Star Weekend is scheduled for the following weekend - Feb. 16-18 - with the revamped All-Star game itself taking place on Sunday, Feb. 18. This is the first year the game will not be East vs. West as captains LeBron James and Stephen Curry will pick teams playground style.