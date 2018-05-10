When is the Preakness Stakes horse race - What day?

The second leg of the Triple Crown is almost here

The Preakness is almost here. Getty Images

The Kentucky Derby is in the books, so now the attention of horse racing fans everywhere turns to the 2018 Preakness Stakes, which will take place soon from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Justify is the early favorite to take the Preakness crown, owning 1-2 odds. Good Magic is right behind him, owning 9-2 odds.

Cloud Computing took the Preakness last year with a time of 1:55:98, and Exaggerator won the year prior with a time of 1:58:31. American Pharoah's Triple Crown win came three years ago. American Pharaoh had 4-5 odds to win the Preakness, which he accomplished.

To live stream the Preakness and the Belmont Stakes, sign up for Fubo TV and its free trial.

The Preakness Stakes will take place on Saturday, May 19 and is scheduled to start around 6:48 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.