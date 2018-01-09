When is the Super Bowl 2018? What day is the big football game?

The biggest day of the year in pro football is almost here

The biggest day of the year in football will again take place in early February. Getty Images

The Super Bowl in 2018 will take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota at the indoor U.S. Bank Stadium this coming February.

It is the second time in history that the game will be held in Minneapolis and it is the sixth time the big game is being held in a “cold weather city.”

Super Bowl 52 will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, Feb. 4.

The Super Bowl used to be held on the last weekend in January up until the 2001-02 NFL season when the schedule was pushed back a week due to the September 11 terrorist attacks. The NFL held the 2003 Super Bowl in January, but the next year it went back to February and the big game has taken place in the month of February ever since.

The NFL has flirted with the idea for years of pushing back the schedule another week or two in order to coincide with Presidents’ Day weekend, giving most people the Monday after the Super Bowl off. As of now, there are no plans to implement that idea.

This year’s game is just the second Super Bowl game to be held on the fourth of February. Super Bowl XLI between the Colts and Bears in 2008 was also held on the fourth.

The Grammy Awards will be held the Sunday before this year’s Super Bowl and the Academy Awards won’t be held until March 4.