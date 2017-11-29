When will Tiger Woods return to golf? (free live stream link)

Tiger Woods will tee off for the first time in nearly 10 months this weekend.

Tiger Woods' much-anticipated return to golf (again) will happen sooner than you think.

Like, this Thursday (November 30).

Woods will tee it off in the World Hero Challenge Thursday afternoon at 12:05 p.m. from the Bahamas, playing alongside Justin Thomas. It's a tournament Woods also has hosted for years.

The tournament routinely boasts the 18 best players in the world and aside from a few slight changes this year is no different, as Jordan Spieth and others will be in the field.

Woods, who has battled for over a year after having yet another surgery (has has had his neck and knee worked on in recent years) was cleared by doctors for full golf activities about a month ago. Leading up to that, Woods had been posting videos hitting golf balls on social media, like this one:

Woods, apparently, has a swing good enough to win – says former Woods coach Hank Haney. Other golfers were equally as complimentary, marveling at the length Woods has retrieved to his golf game from previous success.

More Tiger: Was routinely blowing it past Reed off the tee. On their last hole he got Reed by about 50 yards. — Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) November 27, 2017

Woods has not won a major since 2008, though he has won several tournaments since then, most recently at the 2013 Bridgestone Invitational. In all, Woods has 14 major championship wins, second all-time behind Jack Nicklaus. He is set to turn 41 next month, leaving his window to reasonably challenge at another major slim (Nicklaus was the oldest Major winner at 46-years-old in 1986).

To watch Woods' potentially triumphant return, viewers can tune into the Golf Channel on television, or use the link below to livestream on their computer or device.

Golf Channel Live Stream

Golf fans can also watch using the Facebook live streaming link below.

Facebook Live Stream