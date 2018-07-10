Who is Delicia Cordon? The latest on situation NSFW images

Instagram model Delicia Cordon is said to have dated Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy from early 2017 right up until recently.

Almost exactly a year ago, Cordon more or less accused McCoy of cheating on her with a hooker, according to Larry Brown Sports. User MsDeCordon tweeted, “Just caught my man up with an escort. Lil dick problems … Hoe get your money.”

This was not the first time McCoy’s personal life made it onto social media as in 2013 he got into a Twitter spat with his baby mama.

Early Tuesday, an unidentified Instagram user posted a horrific image of a beaten woman with scrapes and bruises on her face. McCoy wrote on his Instagram that accusations were “totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false.” Click here to see the NSFW image.

The Buffalo Bills and NFL have not yet commented on the situation.

Cordon, aka miamor_i_adore on Instagram, has over 59,000 followers. She has over 9,000 followers on Twitter but has not regularly tweeted since 2013.

According to TMZ Sports, “EMTs responded to a home on Delicia’s street early Monday morning. There are only three houses on her block. They would not reveal details about the situation.

“We’ve learned LeSean and Delicia have had a contentious relationship for a while. According to docs obtained by TMZ Sports, McCoy went to court in June seeking to get a judge’s order forcing her to move out of a home he owns in Alpharetta, Georgia.”

McCoy had recently claimed that Cordon refuses to leave his home. According to TMZ Sports, McCoy and Cordon were supposed to meet in court regarding the matter today. Here is miamor_i_adore with boxer Floyd Mayweather.