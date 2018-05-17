Who is oldest player, in NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL

Jaromir Jagr is a national … well, worldly treasure. The man with the mullet is set to play pro hockey next season at the age of 46. It won’t be in the NHL unfortunately, as Jagr is set to play for the Kladno Knights in the Czech Republic’s WSM Liga. He also owns the team.

Jagr played 22 games in the NHL this past season for the Flames, and given Jagr’s comeback history – there’s a good chance he’ll be back in North America at some point.

“I would be more happy if I was in the NHL now, but as a second option, [the Czech Republic) is where I want to be,” Jagr told the New York Times in April.

Cheers to Jagr, and all of sports’ old dudes.

Of note, Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is the oldest player in the NFL at the age of 45. In the NBA, the honor goes to Kings swingman Vince Carter – who is 41. Bartolo Colon is the oldest MLB player at 44 (he’ll turn 45 later this month). And with Jagr momentarily out of the picture, Matt Cullen is the oldest NHL player at 41.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was the NFL MVP last season, playing at the age of 40. Brady will be 41-years-old when the 2018 NFL season opens in September.