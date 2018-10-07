Why did Conor McGregor get in brawl after Khabib fight? New video

In the brawl following the Conor McGregor versus Khabib Nurmagomedov fight Saturday night McGregor is said to have been going after members of Khabib’s team. Zubaira Tukhugov said that he slapped McGregor during the melee.

“I slapped him as promised,” Tukhugov said, according to translators. “I promised to make him answer for his words and I did.”

Tukhugov hasn’t fought in UFC since the spring of 2016 and it is unlikely he will ever fight for the company again following Saturday night’s incident.

Here is Tukhugov talking about McGregor last week.

And here is a good angle of the brawl itself.