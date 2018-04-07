Will Conor McGregor fight at WrestleMania? WWE appearance likely

Could Conor McGregor make a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 34 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday night?

Despite the UFC superstar being arrested Thursday nightand charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief for attacking a bus carrying fighters in Brooklyn earlier in the day, many people can't help but wonder if McGregor will make an appearance on WWE's "Grandest Stage of Them All."

In fact, McGregor possibly making an appearance at WrestleMania 34 was rumored even before his wild outburst Thursday.

"One of the more vocal celebrities rumored to be in attendance is the Notorious Conor McGregor — and if bookies are correct — he could well be appearing on the 'Grandest Stage of Them All,'" Oddschecker spokesperson George Elek told CBS Sportsline earlier in the week. "Bookies have priced up McGregor as 7-4 to appear at the event, which for reference is the same price Manchester City were to win the Premier League this season."

A possible appearance at WrestleMania 34 would seemingly have McGregor playing a role in former UFC champ Ronda Rousey's in-ring debut, as she's set to team up with Kurt Angle to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a mixed tag-team match Sunday night. Interestingly enough, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is headlining WrestleMania 34, but has been confirmed to return to the UFC, although the timing for the move back to MMA hasn't been announced just yet. That, and former WWE Superstar CM Punk's next UFC opponent was recently confirmed as Mike "The Truth" Jackson, so there's definite movement between the WWE and UFC, as there seems to be more movement between the companies.

That being said, while WWE's legions of fans would probably love to see McGregor make an appearance at WrestleMania 34, the 29-year-old remains in serious trouble following Thursday's incident.

UFC president Dana White tried to kill the noise of McGregor's rampage Thursday being some sort of publicity stunt, reiterating that the Irish fighter has some legit legal issues to deal with following his berserk behavior.

"I'm seeing tons of dummies out there saying this is something staged," White said on 'TMZ Live' Friday. "That's the dumbest thing I've ever heard in my life."

He added on ESPN's Get Up:

.@danawhite is looking at the bigger picture concerning Conor McGregor's future in UFC. (via @Get_Up) pic.twitter.com/3Gxmro35G9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 6, 2018

After a media event Thursday, and ahead of Saturday night's UFC 223 card at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, McGregor threw a steel dolly at a bus carrying fighters. The dolly shattered one of the bus's windows, with its glass injuring fighters Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg. According to The Washington Post, Chiesa suffered a facial laceration and Borg suffered a corneal abrasion, as both fighters were deemed unfit to fight Saturday night. TMZ Sports additionally reported that Chiesa has filed a police report against McGregor. The insane footage of McGregor’s rampage was posted by TMZ Sports yesterday as well.

McGregor surrendered to police and was arrested Thursday night and charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief.

JUST IN: #UFC star Conor McGregor walked out of police station in #NewYorkCity after backstage melee he allegedly instigated pic.twitter.com/h8MUGhJDKr — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) April 6, 2018

At his arraignment Friday, McGregor’s bail was set at $50,000.

Conor McGregor’s bail has been set for 50k, sources confirm. Cian Cowley’s bail has been set for 25k. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 6, 2018

As part of McGregor’s bail package he will be allowed to fly back home to Ireland. They are not seizing his passport. Court date not set just yet. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 6, 2018

McGregor reportedly grew irate over the hotel confrontation between UFC fighters Khabib Nurmagomedov and Artem Lobov, who Conor considers a friend, earlier this week, according to The Washington Post. That's what reportedly prompted McGregor to board a flight from Ireland with 20 of his friends to confront and send a message to Nurmagomedov.

With all the legal issues that McGregor has to contend with, do you think there’s still a chance he’ll show up at WrestleMania 34? Perhaps to give Rousey an assist?