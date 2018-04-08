Will, Undertaker, be, at, WrestleMania, How, old, is Undertaker

The Undertaker has been spotted in New Orleans ahead of WWE's WrestleMania 34 but that does not necessarily guarantee that The Deadman will be fighting John Cena on Sunday night. PWInsider's Mike Johnson wrote on Saturday: The Undertaker has been spotted in New Orleans so if there was any doubt he would be making some form of appearance at WrestleMania 34, put those doubts to rest."

Rumors are running rampant as to which Undertaker (with Kid Rock in the building there is speculation that the American Bad Ass Undertaker could return) may be in the house, and/or if the Undertaker will set his sights on a target other than John Cena. The Undertaker's only two losses in WrestleMania history came at the hands of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Could Taker interrupt the Main Event or even challenge for the Universal title and make it a three-way?

Or could he be Braun Strowman's mystery partner?

There is also the chance that the Undertaker will simply lay the seeds for a Cena match at next year's WrestleMania. The Rock and Cena worked a program earlier this decade where there was a full year build toward a WrestleMania match.

The Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway) just turned 53-years-old on March 24, so he would be 54 at WrestleMania 35. Taker worked his first WrestleMania in 1991 at WrestleMania 7.