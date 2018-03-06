World Cup 2018: TV schedule, start time, how to watch live stream

Many soccer (or football) fans are looking forward to FIFA World Cup 2018 to see their favorite teams play and experience one of the best international sports competitions in the world.

Even if you’re not a soccer fan, it’s easy to get into the intense action soccer has to offer because just like the Olympics, you’ll be watching the best soccer players from around the world compete on the world stage for the coveted prize — the World Cup trophy.

The first FIFA World Cup was played in July 1930 and featured 13 teams. Since then, the international soccer tournament has grown to include 32 teams. Out of the 32 teams, 31 of them earn qualification to play, while the host team gets an automatic spot. The tournament is played every four years and this will be the 21st World Cup tournament.

If you're wondering when does the World Cup start, we've got you covered. To make sure you're prepared, we've included a map of where the matches will be played, the full Fox Sports TV, schedule and how to watch World Cup 2018 online.

When does the World Cup 2018 begin, end?

The 2018 World Cup will begin on June 14 this year and will last for 32 days and end on July 15.

World Cup 2018 Schedule

You can download the official World Cup 2018 match schedule here.

What teams are in World Cup 2018?

There are a total of 32 teams participating in the 2018 World Cup. The teams are divided into eight groups, A through H. The United States national team did not make the cut and will not participate in this year’s World Cup. It isn't a great year for the Italian team either. The Italian national team will miss its first World Cup since 1958. The following teams are playing in the World Cup.

Group A: Russia, Uruguay, Egypt, Saudi Arabia

Group B: Portugal, Spain, Iran, Morocco

Group C: France, Peru, Denmark, Australia

Group D: Argentina, Croatia, Iceland, Nigeria

Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

Group F: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea

Group G: Belgium, England, Tunisia, Panama

Group H: Poland, Colombia, Senegal, Japan

Where is World Cup 2018?

This year, the World Cup will take place in Russia. The 32 competing teams will play a total of 65 matches at 12 different venues. The opening and final matches will take place at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

World Cup 2018 watch online, TV

Fox Sports is the official broadcaster of World Cup 2018. According to Fox the network will air 38 live matches live on the broadcast network and 26 on Fox Sports One (FS1). If you’re looking to live stream World Cup 2018, you also have options on Fox. All matches will be live-streamed on Fox Sports Go, and the Fox Sports app. If you don’t have cable and still want to get in on the World Cup action, you can check out streaming services such as PlayStation Vue, Hulu Live TV, YouTube Live and Sling TV for basic deals. Some of the services offer free trials that you could take advantage of if you want to see a smaller offering of World Cup matches.

World Cup 2018 Fox Network TV Schedule

You can download the Fox World Cup schedule here.

Watch World Cup 2018 free live stream

Alternatively, for all you Internet wizards out there, there are also ways you can live stream World Cup 2018 for free. Those links are not always guaranteed and they often get shut down due to copyright laws, but if you do a quick Google or Facebook search for a particular match, you may get lucky.