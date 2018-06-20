World Cup games you can watch on Hulu this week

You have three different streaming service subscriptions, but no cable provider. Normally, you love it, but right now you’re missing a lot of World Cup games (or running up a serious bar tab trying to catch them around the city). Stop the running around and start streaming the games on Hulu; there are even two coming up this week you can catch.

Ditch the drunk crowds — celebrating if their team won, drowning their sorrows if they lost — by relaxing while you watch the World Cup games at home, or invite your friends over for a private viewing party. Sounds pretty great right? There’s only one catch: You don’t have access to the games through your standard streaming subscription — but there’s an easy fix.

All you have to do is upgrade your Hulu subscription to include live TV and you have access to all the World Cup games, and two of them are coming up this week. (By the way, you can start a free trial of the service this week to catch the World Cup games, and then we won’t tell if you end up cancelling it.)

World Cup games on Hulu this week

Mark your calendars and sign up for that free trial because there are two World Cup games coming up this week that you can stream on Hulu. Here’s everything you need to know about each of those matches as well as what time you should turn on your laptop, tablet, or TV (because you can stream anywhere).

Argentina vs Croatia

Thursday, June 21

2:00 p.m. ET on FOX

Tune in to see if Argentina can come back from their shocker of a game with Iceland. They took an early lead in their first World Cup game of 2018, but only managed to come out with a draw. And let’s not forget that 64th minute penalty kick launched by Lionel Messi. Given the chance, he’ll have to make the next one in the upcoming game with Croatia.





Germany vs Sweden

Saturday, June 23

2:00 p.m. ET on FOX

This game against Sweden is a must-win for Germany. Despite their 2014 World Cup win, the team stunned soccer fans with a 1-0 loss in their first game of the 2018 World Cup against Mexico. Can they recapture their fire from their past wins? You’ll have to tune in to find out.