Yankees MLB rumors: Latest on Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin could be the next southpaw featured in the Yankees rotation. (Photo: Getty Images)

The New York Yankees, among others, are awaiting a decision from free-agent left-handed pitcher Patrick Corbin.

Fancred's Jon Heyman reported on Monday that the 29-year-old's choice is "expected to come soon." As it stands, Corbin's choices are believed to be between the Yankees, Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies.

Corbin is coming off one of his strongest seasons as a professional, which came at a perfect time considering it was a contract year. In 2018 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, two-time All-Star went 11-7 with a career-best 3.15 ERA along with 246 strikeouts in exactly 200 innings.

For a Yankees team that has made starting pitching a priority this offseason, Corbin was an initial favorite to land in the Bronx. Especially because the Clay, NY native grew up a Yankees fan.

His hometown team pulled out all the stops for him, too, as he visited the organization earlier this week:

Let the games begin pic.twitter.com/hZSlRobtQq — The Official Simonetti Source (@SimonettiSource) November 29, 2018

The Yankees have already taken strides to improve their starting rotation last month, trading top pitching prospect Justus Sheffield, among others, to the Seattle Mariners for lefty ace James Paxton.

Corbin would provide yet another left-handed option to the starting rotation to pair with Paxton and projected No. 5 starter, CC Sabathia.

Given Corbin's affinity for the Yankees, this would seem like an easy decision. However, the more time passes, the more uncomfortable fans might start to feel on their chances to land him.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported on Tuesday morning that Corbin's contract will be at least six years for at least $125 million. That figure might be less if he signs with the Yankees.

Per SNY's Andy Martino, the Phillies "are in a strong position" to complete the swoop for Corbin, which could mean they are exceeding that $125 million mark by plenty. It would force the Yankees to look for other options as the winter meetings approach.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com noted that the Yankees will make re-signing J.A. Happ or Lance Lynn, along with pursuing Boston Red Sox postseason hero Nathan Eovaldi, their next step should Corbin sign elsewhere.