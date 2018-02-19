YouTube, video, Fergie, National Anthem, RAW, unedited

We have a new “Worst National Anthem” of all-time candidate thanks to Fergie’s dreadful performance on Sunday night at the NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Fergie was looking for a “sultry” version of the Anthem, but it wound up sounding like something you would hear right before the tip of a middle school basketball game.

Everyone on Twitter had a joke regarding Fergie’s abomination, including nearly a million versions of “Fergie’s National Anthem was so bad even Trump took a knee.” ESPN’s Darren Rovell even made a funny: “Everyone else has been offended [in the United States in this day and age]. Why not go for Francis Scott Key?”

Deez Pros ARE loyal

Marquis Flowers has been the most loyal Patriots player toward Bill Belichick this offseason as he’s gotten into Twitter battles with Boston media members regarding Belichick’s benching of Malcolm Butler. “So you got all the answers. Coach Belichick has been to more Super Bowls than you’ve been with women!” Flowers tweeted to The Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard.

Devin McCourty is the second most loyal as he is sticking with Belichick’s story regarding Butler’s benching in that it was 100 percent “game plan” and “strategy.”

“We all knew [Butler] wasn’t starting all week. That wasn’t a secret to the guys on the team,” McCourty told NJ.com. “I get why people are fishing [for answers]. The guy played 98 percent of the plays [all season]. I just hate that for him character-wise going into free agency. [The rumors regarding it being a disciplinary matter] are just not true.”

The next Jimmy G?

In Metro’s most recent NFL Mock Draft, we had the Pats selecting Richmond QB Kyle Lauletta with the 95th overall pick. It is, after all, very likely that the Pats will look to get a rookie quarterback this offseason in an attempt to find Jimmy Garoppolo 2.0.

ESPN’s draft guru Todd McShay agrees with us on Lauletta and also says the Pats could have their eyes on QB Luke Falk of Washington State.

“Highly driven, very intelligent and accurate passers who both lived in the pocket and are very good at going through their progressions,” McShay said of the two, via the MMQB’s Peter King. “Lauletta has a slightly bigger arm and he was impressive in how he carried himself at the Senior Bowl.”

Garoppolo spent three and a half seasons learning behind Tom Brady. The hope is that a rookie QB in this draft class can learn for the next three and a half years and be ready to take over around the time when Brady is ready to call it quits. The timeline matches up, but finding the right guy is easier said than done.