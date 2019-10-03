Study shows pedestrians fatalities increased 25 percent in the past 5 years - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A new study conducted by carinsurance.org reveals that pedestrian fatalities are on the rise in America. The study shows that from 2013 to 2017, pedestrian fatalities have increased by 25 percent.

Sadly, on average, the study discovered that in 2017, 16 people a day died in incidents. Additionally, the survey showed that 5,977 reported the number of pedestrian deaths in 2017.

When it comes to walking, the survey noted that the most dangerous times for pedestrians to walk is during the nighttime. The hours of 6 p.m. to midnight are the most unsafe time for pedestrians. Within the five years studied, nighttime pedestrian deaths increased by 29 percent.

During the day, it is much safer for pedestrians, but the numbers show that the daytime pedestrian death rate has still increased; by 17 percent over the five-year period.

On the flip side, when it comes to driver’s feelings about pedestrians, the study showed that about a quarter of drivers were most nervous about driving between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., and between midnight and 3 a.m. It’s interesting to note that the timings during which drivers were most anxious didn’t match up to the most dangerous time for pedestrian deaths.

Interestingly enough, men are 2.4 times more likely to women to die as pedestrians. Female deaths only rose by 13 percent in 2017 compared to 2013, but men’s deaths are up 21 percent since 2013.

The most common cause of pedestrian fatalities, according to the survey, involve pedestrians crossing roadways and vehicles not turning. Following that, the second most dangerous scenario for pedestrians is walking/running along a roadway. Coming in third is unusual circumstances.