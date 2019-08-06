SugarHouse rolls out unique $500K NFL pick em contest - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

With the start of the 2019 NFL regular season now just 29 days away, we should let you know about a gigantic money opportunity at MetroBet.us/Sugar as PlaySugarHouse has rolled out an exclusive $500,000 Pennsylvania Pick ’em contest this week.

It’s a weekly NFL pick ’em that will have payouts of $125,000 for first place, $40,000 for second place, and $20,000 for third place. Even if you finish in the top 50 of the contest you’ll still win $1,000! There’s even a payout for “The Biggest Loser” as the person that has the most incorrect picks throughout the year will win $2,500 at MetroBet.us/Sugar! How’s that for a deal? Be horrible, win money!

Here are the steps to enter the contest:

1. Go to MetroBet.us/Sugar, Enter promo code: METROBET

Bet Now

2. Buy in – There is a $125 Early Bird Special for sign-ups right now before Aug. 15

3. Make weekly picks during the NFL season

4. Win big!

“This is the biggest contest we’ll have all season and you can definitely feel the football excitement building with Hard Knocks starting this week and the preseason games,” Rush Street Interactive COO Mattias Stetz told MetroBet this week regarding the big contest. “The $500,000 is guaranteed but it may go up if we get more entries, and we also will take no house cut for this contest which makes it unique. It includes all Sunday and Monday games – no Thursday games – with the weekly entry opportunities closing at 1 p.m. on Sundays.”

Stetz also tells MetroBet that each player can have up to 25 entries.

PlaySugarHouse resolves iOS issues

When SugarHouse became the first legal online sportsbook in Pennsylvania a couple of months back it initially experienced some hiccups when it came to iOS. The app wasn’t available in the Apple app store and there were a few technical difficulties for some iOS users by the kinks seem to have been ironed out.

“It’s been pretty smooth for three weeks or so now and we really like the pick-up and numbers that we’re seeing,” Stetz told MetroBet.