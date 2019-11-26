Thanksgiving Eve Day NBA college basketball football schedule TV - Metro US

The Thanksgiving holiday is known for NFL games but the sports calendar is jam packed with other action on Thanksgiving Day and Thanksgiving Eve. Let’s take a look at NBA, college basketball, and college football games around the 2019 holiday with information on NBA schedule Thanksgiving Eve Day college basketball football.
DraftKings Sportsbook and MetroBet are offering up a Thanksgiving parlay special offer this week as you can get a risk-free $100 simply by going to tinyurl.com/txxphwf.
Thanksgiving Eve
NBA
Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers 7 p.m.
Utah Jazz at Indiana Pacers 7 p.m.
Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics 7 p.m. ESPN
Sacramento Kings at Philadelphia 76ers
Detroit Pistons at Charlotte Hornets
New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Clippers at Memphis Grizzlies 8 p.m.
Miami Heat at Houston Rockets 8 p.m.
Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs 8:30 p.m.
Washington Wizards at Phoenix Suns 9 p.m.
Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans 9:30 p.m. ESPN
Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers 10 p.m.
Chicago Bulls at Golden State Warriors 10:30 p.m.
College basketball
Michigan vs. Iowa State 12 p.m. ESPN
Saint Louis at Boston College 2 p.m. ACC Network
South Carolina State at Tulsa 2 p.m. ESPN3
Charlotte at Georgia State 2 p.m. ESPN+
Alabama vs. North Carolina 2:30 p.m. ESPN
Mississippi Valley State at North Alabama 2:30 p.m. ESPN+
Maine at Virginia 4 p.m. ACC Network
Manhattan at Rhode Island 4 p.m. ESPN+
Ole Miss vs. Penn State 5 p.m. ESPN2
Gonzaga vs. Southern Miss 7 p.m. ESPNU
Norfolk State at Monmouth 7 p.m. ESPN+
Oklahoma State vs. Syracuse 7 p.m. ESPN2
Hartford at SMU 7 p.m. ESPN3
Oregon vs. Seton Hall 9:30 p.m. ESPN2
Oregon State vs. San Jose State 11 p.m. FS1
Thanksgiving Day
College football
Ole Miss at Mississippi State 7:30 p.m. ESPN
College baskeball
Maryland vs. Temple 11 a.m. ESPN2
Texas A&M vs. Harvard 1 p.m. ESPN2
Providence vs. Long Beach State 2 p.m. ESPNU
NC State vs. Memphis 4 p.m. ESPN2
USC vs. Fairfield 4 p.m. ESPNU
Wake Forest vs. Charleston 4:30 p.m. ESPNews
Texas Tech vs. Iowa 8 p.m. FS1
UCF vs. Pennsylvania 8:30 p.m. ESPNU
Pepperdine vs. Arizona 11 p.m. ESPN2