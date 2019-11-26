Thanksgiving Eve Day NBA college basketball football schedule TV - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Thanksgiving holiday is known for NFL games but the sports calendar is jam packed with other action on Thanksgiving Day and Thanksgiving Eve. Let's take a look at NBA, college basketball, and college football games around the 2019 holiday.

DraftKings Sportsbook and MetroBet are offering up a Thanksgiving parlay special offer this week as you can get a risk-free $100 simply by going to tinyurl.com/txxphwf.

Thanksgiving Eve

NBA

Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers 7 p.m.

Utah Jazz at Indiana Pacers 7 p.m.

Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics 7 p.m. ESPN

Sacramento Kings at Philadelphia 76ers

Detroit Pistons at Charlotte Hornets

New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Memphis Grizzlies 8 p.m.

Miami Heat at Houston Rockets 8 p.m.

Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs 8:30 p.m.

Washington Wizards at Phoenix Suns 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans 9:30 p.m. ESPN

Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers 10 p.m.

Chicago Bulls at Golden State Warriors 10:30 p.m.

College basketball

Michigan vs. Iowa State 12 p.m. ESPN

Saint Louis at Boston College 2 p.m. ACC Network

South Carolina State at Tulsa 2 p.m. ESPN3

Charlotte at Georgia State 2 p.m. ESPN+

Alabama vs. North Carolina 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Mississippi Valley State at North Alabama 2:30 p.m. ESPN+

Maine at Virginia 4 p.m. ACC Network

Manhattan at Rhode Island 4 p.m. ESPN+

Ole Miss vs. Penn State 5 p.m. ESPN2

Gonzaga vs. Southern Miss 7 p.m. ESPNU

Norfolk State at Monmouth 7 p.m. ESPN+

Oklahoma State vs. Syracuse 7 p.m. ESPN2

Hartford at SMU 7 p.m. ESPN3

Oregon vs. Seton Hall 9:30 p.m. ESPN2

Oregon State vs. San Jose State 11 p.m. FS1

Thanksgiving Day

College football

Ole Miss at Mississippi State 7:30 p.m. ESPN

College baskeball

Maryland vs. Temple 11 a.m. ESPN2

Texas A&M vs. Harvard 1 p.m. ESPN2

Providence vs. Long Beach State 2 p.m. ESPNU

NC State vs. Memphis 4 p.m. ESPN2

USC vs. Fairfield 4 p.m. ESPNU

Wake Forest vs. Charleston 4:30 p.m. ESPNews

Texas Tech vs. Iowa 8 p.m. FS1

UCF vs. Pennsylvania 8:30 p.m. ESPNU

Pepperdine vs. Arizona 11 p.m. ESPN2