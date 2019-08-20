The Browns are kind of obsessed with the Giants - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

For a team they’re not even playing this season, the Cleveland Browns certainly seem obsessed with the New York Giants.

And it’s all getting very tiresome.

Tuesday provided some more ridiculous soundbites from some of the Browns’ biggest names, most notably wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is still clearly not over being traded by general manager Dave Gettleman over the winter.

In a blockbuster move that came as a shock despite all the rumors, the Giants sent Beckham — arguably one of the top wide receivers in the NFL — to Cleveland for two draft picks and safety Jabrill Peppers in March.

It ended a drawn-out saga that featured a simmering feud between player and management as Beckham’s maturity constantly was put under the microscope.

While he did all the right things after signing a five-year contract extension last year, the Giants still shipped him out of town to a Browns team that has put up 11-consecutive losing seasons and hasn’t made the playoffs since 2002.

There still seems to be some hard feelings as Beckham believes the Giants sent him to the struggling franchise out of spite.

“This wasn’t no business move,” Beckham told Sports Illustrated. “This was personal. They thought they’d send me here to die.”

Do I think it was a foolish move of the Giants to ship Beckham out of town? Yes. But it has been time to let it go for quite some time now, Odell. You get one or two shots to get those feelings out of your system. Not five months.

The problem with Beckham’s latest conspiracy is that things have been looking up for the Browns lately.

After going 0-16 in 2017, the Browns won seven games behind then-rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield, veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry, and the developing star defensive end, Myles Garrett.

The addition of Beckham, among others, has many considering the Browns as legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Drafting Mayfield first-overall helped the revival of the culture within the Browns organization as the Oklahoma product was in the running for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, which he lost to Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

Despite a Heisman Trophy to his name, he wasn’t considered a bona fide No. 1 pick. But it apparently made him a draft guru when it comes to other quarterbacks being picked highly.

Mayfield said that the Giants’ decision to draft Daniel Jones with the No. 6 pick of the 2019 draft “blows my mind.”

“Some people overthink it. That’s where people go wrong. They forget you’ve gotta win.”

Jones wasn’t rated nearly as high as Mayfield coming out of college, prompting many to believe that the Duke product would go later on in the first round.

But the Giants remained steadfast on picking up Jones as soon as possible, continuously stating how much they adore the rookie.

The consensus on the Giants pick will only be discovered once Jones makes his way under center during the regular season, but Mayfield disparaging a team’s decision to take a chance on a quarterback seems unnecessary.

Who cares what he thinks about another team’s draft strategy?

It’s an awful lot of talking from a franchise that hasn’t won an NFL championship in 55 years.