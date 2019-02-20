East Passyunk Avenue Restaurant Week is just around the corner, and many Philadelphians are gearing up to head to the notable and delicious eateries that line up Passyunk Ave. The popular area has grown exponentially over the years and the restaurant choices have also bloomed into a culinary mecca. There is something for everyone—even the pickiest of eaters—and East Passyunk Avenue Restaurant Week highlights just that.

Everything you need to know about East Passyunk Avenue Restaurant Week 2019

Top Passyunk spots are offering indulgent three-course prix fixe lunches and/or dinners (ranging from $15-$35) during their 7th annual restaurant week. EPRW runs from Feb. 25- March 8, leaving plenty of time to check out multiple spots (note that some eateries will only be offering their restaurant week menus on certain days). Passyunk wasn't named one of the “Top Ten Foodie Streets in America” by Food & Wine Magazine on a whim, there truly is so much this street has to offer—especially during this delicious week.

Barcelona Wine Bar

This Passyunk hotspot offers amazing ambiance both inside and outside with their extensive dining room, bar and patio area. EPRW menu items include Jamon and Manchego croquetas, spicy eggplant caponata, Little Neck clams and white beans, crudo and much more.

1709 E Passyunk Ave., barcelonawinebar.com

Mamma Maria Ristorante

Mamma Maria takes old school Italian cuisine up a notch, and for EPRW they are setting the bar even higher. Enticing menu options include pork loin medallions, eggplant alla parmigiana, flounder sautéed in lemon sauce, antipasto and much more. As a bonus Mamma Maria also offers a tasty selection of desserts, all are homemade and change daily.

1637 E Passyunk Ave., mammamariaphilly.com

The Palace of Indian

This authentic Indian eatery is offering EPRW deals for both lunch and dinner and guests can enjoy delicious and enticing dishes while overlooking the Singing Fountain all week long. Menu items include mixed pakora, vegetable samosa, garlic and cheese naan, onion naan plus your choice of a veggie, chicken or lamb entree.

1533 South 11th St., palaceofindian.com

Izumi

This high-end Japanese cuisine eatery was named one of the "Best of Philly" spots for a reason. Their East Passyunk Avenue Restaurant Week selection cannot be missed with mouthwatering menu items such as crab and shittake spring rolls, braised pork belly with Japanese risotto, an Izumi sushi sampler with the chef's selection of the day and much more.

1601 E Passyunk Ave., izumi-philly.com

POPE

This neighborhood bar is one of Passyunk's best-kept secrets having one of the most extensive beer selections in town. However, it's their EPRW menu that will truly impress you. Delicious dishes include bratwurst with pierogies and sauerkraut, meatloaf with mashed potatoes and spinach, grilled vegetable Napolean and much more.

1501 E Passyunk Ave., pubonpassyunkeast.com

Will BYOB

This award-winning hotspot knows how to wow their guests, each plate is put together beautifully and the flavors always surpass what you expect. Will's EPRW selection also knocks it out of the park with options such as roasted Pennsylvania trout, porcini and red wine braised short rib, escargot, banana pot de creme and much more.

1911 East Passyunk Ave., willbyob.com

For a full list of restaurants and to learn more about East Passyunk Avenue Restaurant Week visit eastpassyunkrestaurantweek.com