5 fun things to do in Philly this week, July 8-11

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We've got you covered. Test your 'Grey's Anatomy' knowledge, enjoy a summer supper series and more. Here are 5 fun things to do in Philly this week.

5 fun things to do in Philly this week

Pizza After Dark

Head to Rittenhouse Square hot spot Pizzeria Vetri to check out this delicious evening extravaganza. Guests can reserve tickets for two people, and as a duo, you will learn how to make your own pizza creations with the best tips and techniques from Pizzeria Vetri's culinary team. Tickets also get guests a carafe of house wine or a pitcher of beer, and a behind the scenes look at what goes on at this popular eatery. There are a few options for times, anyone interested in participating can choose between classes starting at 7:30 pm, 8 pm, 8:30 pm and 9 pm. There are a limited amount of spaces available for each class, so be sure to reserve your slot as soon as possible.

July 9, Pizzeria Vetri, 1615 Chancellor St, Philadelphia, $85 (for two people), pizzeriavetri.com

Lydia Ricci: "Come Talk to Me"

Artist Lydia Ricci is well known for her intricate and eclectic small sculptures of everyday objects made from the jetsam of everyday life, and now the artist is adding on to her exhibit by inviting Philadelphians out for a chat. Since most of Ricci's work typically sparks nostalgia for most viewers, the talented artist wanted to expand on that idea and learn more about the colorful people that make up the Philadelphia community. Ricci wants you to stop by while she works and tell her a childhood story, a memory, an anecdote--- anything that may be important to you, and in return, the artist will share a few of her own and more background on some of her sculptures. This isn't performance art, it's an organic and real experience with a motive to bring together the community and spark honest conversation. "Come Talk to Me" will run every weekday from July 8 to August 1 at the Huddle gallery in Northern Liberties. Anyone interested can stop by and grab a cup of coffee, practice an instrument, work on a crossword puzzle or just have a meaningful chat. The opening reception for "Come Talk to Me" will be July 11th from 6 pm-9 pm.

July 8-August 1, 11 am-5pm, Huddle, 338 Brown St., Philadelphia, free, fromscraps.com/come-talk-to-me

Zero-Waste Farm Dinner

Chef Bonnie Shuman from Weavers Way Co-op is teaming up with the Awbury Arboretum for a completely zero waste, farm-centric dinner this week that will benefit the Arboretum’s ability to operate as a completely free public park in the midst of the City of Philadelphia’s Historic Germantown neighborhood. The tasty and delicious four-course family-style meal is made with a complete no-waste mindset with each ingredient being used or composted to the fullest extent. Dinner is BYOB and guests are also encouraged to bring their own re-useable, non-disposable place settings, and nature-themed decorative accessories. Enticing dishes include green cucumber and kale gazpacho, grilled BBQ seitan skewers, a fresh berry crumble with house-made gingered whipped cream and mint syrup and much more.

July 11, 7 pm-9:30 pm, Francis Cope House, 1 Awbury Rd., Philadelphia, $50, awbury.org

"Grey's Anatomy" Quizzo

Paging all doctors and "Grey's Anatomy" lovers--- think you know everything there is about the wildly popular medical drama? Here’s your chance to test out that knowledge. Head to City Tap on Thursday to go head-to-head with other quizzo teams and see who truly is the ultimate Seattle Grace Hospital master. The quizzo will cover everything from the early seasons to the latest episodes — no medical stone will go unturned. City Tap House will be serving up themed specials such as Christina's Famous Early Onset Alzheimer's Cocktails and more. First place will win a $100 City Tap House gift card, and runner-up will receive a $25 City Tap House gift card. The team with the best name earns a round on the house and the team with the best costumes will also earn a round on the house.

July 11, 9 pm-12 am, City Tap House, 3925 Walnut St, Fl 2, Philadelphia, free, citytap.com

Mt. Airy Supper Sessions

Mt.Airy's signature food and drink festival recently announced their new schedule for the summer season, and all the fun will now take place right on Germantown Avenue. 11 of the area's top bars and restaurants will be setting up tables and chairs along the street while serving up enticing dishes, savory bites and sweet treats. There will also be a few popular food trucks offering delectable culinary options as well. Also returning to the Supper Sessions this year is the popular “Go Cup.” According to a release, the collectible stainless steel cups are a fundraiser for Mt. Airy CDC. The $10 cost per cup helps support the event while earning the buyer drink specials at the five bars on the block—Earth, McMenamin’s, Nonna, Grain Exchange, and Milo—all summer during Supper Sessions. This event happens the first Wednesday of every month except for July, which will happen on the second (July 10).

First Wednesday of every month until October, times vary, 7100 block Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, prices vary, mtairycdc.org