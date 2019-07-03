Need some help making weekend plans? We’ve got you covered. From block parties to food fests, here are the best things to do in Boston this weekend.

10 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

Boston JerkFest

Spice up your weekend and full up on great food at the Boston JerkFest. The annual celebration of Carribbean cuisine and culture returns for two-days of delicious offerings. Stop by on Friday for a wine and brew tasting and make sure to attend Saturday’s food-filled festivities. Proceeds will go to benefit various nonprofits, including Haley House, Sustainable Food and Culture, Cambridge Carnival International and Teens Advocating for a Global Vision.

July 5-6, Haley House 12 Dade St., Boston, $15+, bostonjerkfest.com

‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

Everyone’s favorite wall crawler is back for another adventure, this time overseas. Spider-Man has a new friend and mentor in Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio, but is he really the hero he appears to be? Head to the theater to find out.

Now in theaters, spidermanfarfromhome.movie

Summer Block Party at Lawn on D

Summer is officially in full gear, so head outdoors and enjoy the warm weather at Lawn on D. The outdoor venue is hosting a special block party this weekend, complete with live music, games, dancing and more.

July 6-7, 420 D St., Boston, signatureboston.com/lawn-on-d

‘Wet Hot American Summer’

Take a trip back in time and have a laugh with this cult classic comedy. The Museum of Fine Arts is hosting a special screening of “Wet Hot American Summer” just in time for the Fourth of July weekend.

July 5, 8 p.m., Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, $13, mfa.org

Phish

The Vermont rockers are back in New England this weekend for a one-of-a-kind show at the home of the Red Sox. See Phish perform their classic hits at Fenway Park on Friday and Saturday nights.

July 5-6, Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., $45+, mlb.com/redsox/tickets/concerts/phish

Rolling Stones

It’s a dad rock weekend all over the Bay State. Now that Mick Jagger is healthy enough to perform, the music legend along with the rest of the iconic Rolling Stones will bring the noise to Gillette Stadium on Sunday as part of their “No Filter” tour.

July 7, 6 p.m., Gillette Stadium, 1 Patriot Place, Foxboro, $119+, gillettestadium.com

Magic 106.7 Family Film Festival

What’s better than watching a flick with the family under the stars? Head to the Prudential Center for the latest installment of its family film fest. This weekend’s movie screening is the animated Disney classic “The Lion King.”

July 7, 6 p.m., Prudential Center, 800 Boylston St., Boston, free, prudentialcenter.com

ONCE More With Feeling!

“Buffy” fans are in for a treat this weekend. Head to the ONCE Ballroom for a special summer bash and singalong in honor of the classic “Buffy” musical episode.

July 7, 7 p.m., ONCE Ballroom, 156 Highland Ave., Somerville, free, oncesomerville.com

Chinatown Main Street Festival

Now in its 16th year, this annual celebration of Chinese culture returns to the Hub on Saturday morning. Stop by the festivities to enjoy lion dances, arts and crafts, volleyball and all kinds of tasty food vendors.

July 6, 10 a.m., 2 Boylston St., Suite 102, Boston

First Fridays at ICA

Get ready to have a totally tubular time at the Institute of Contemporary Art. The ICA’s First Fridays series is back this weekend, this time with a “Surfin’ USA”-themed bash. Enjoy an evening of art, music, dancing and more along the gorgeous waterfront.

July 5, 5 p.m., Institute of Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Dr., Boston, $20+, 21+, icaboston.org