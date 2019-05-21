Sweet summertime is almost here, and one of the best parts of the carefree season is the joy of drinking outside. There is truly nothing like cracking open a cold beer or sipping on a deliciously flavored cocktail while basking under the warm sun. Philly is a mecca for outdoor drinking and dining destinations, whether it's a pop-up beer garden with themed food and refreshments or a rooftop oasis with a magnificent view of the city-- Philadelphia has it all.

Where to drink outdoors this summer season in Philly

Independence Beer Garden

The 20,000 square-foot, all-American beer garden overlooking the Liberty Bell and Independence National Historic Park is back for another glorious summer season. Independence Beer Garden offers a mystical garden atmosphere full of refreshing drinks, tasty food, games and more right in the middle of the city. IBG features a wide variety of drafts and cans such as the Yards IBG Grapefruit IPA, the Free Will Mango Wheat, Evil Genius #Adulting, Kona Big Wave and more, plus specialty cocktails such as their Tequila Cooler, Gin Jawn and IBG Mule. Need some food to go along with the delicious drinks? Guests can snack on pretzel bites, mahi-mahi tacos, pulled pork, hummus, buffalo wings, spicy chips and much, much more. IBG is also home to an extremely fun and high-energy cornhole league- you can hang out and play with your friends or there are event tournaments you can sign up for. Check out IBG's official website for more details.

100 S Independence Mall W., phlbeergarden.com

PHS Pop Up Gardens

The Philadelphia Horticulture Society opened two incredible beer gardens for the summer season. Philadelphians can head to either location on South Street or in University City to truly make the most of this outdoor drinking season. The South Street location is focused on "Summer Love" for its theme this year and visitors will get a chance to celebrate the power of flowers with unique food and drinks, fun events, and by engaging in gardening activities amid the nostalgic and lush atmosphere. Menu highlights include their Flower Power Sour, Froze Petal, buffalo ranch popcorn, Frito pie, ice cream treats and more. The uCity square location is taking things south of the border this year with a Mexican Flare theme and features mouthwatering food and drinks, exciting happenings, a whimsical urban orchard and more. Menu highlights include their cucumber jalapeno sangria, frozen mango margaritas, grilled corn on the cob, fish tacos, spicy pork tacos and much more.

1438 South St. and 60 N 36th St., phsonline.org

Attico

Attico is not only the sole rooftop bar located on Broad Street, it is also one of the only rooftop spots in the city that is open year-round with an amazing indoor and absolutely ideal outdoor section. Attico is elevated, in height, cuisine and drinks. Delicious refreshment options include their Old Fashioned, Pleasure Principle, Negroni, plenty of different types of enticing wine, refreshing beer options and much, much more. If you come to have even just a quick drink on the gorgeous rooftop, you will definitely stay for the food. It's irresistible. Mouthwatering food options include an artisinal cheese board, house-made soft pretzels, diver scallops, yellowfin tuna tartare, dan-dan noodles, pasta prima vera and much more. Be sure to stop by this hotspot for their incredible happy hour as well.

219 South Broad St., atticorooftop.com

The Patio at Spring Arts

The unique outdoor lounge recently opened just in time for the sunny season. The Patio at Spring Arts offers an incredibly unique atmosphere inspired by the glamour and lifestyle of mid-century Palm Springs. Any Philadelphian can indulge in the eclectic music and wading pools while also enjoying their menu of refreshing and one-of-a-kind cocktails including their Mai Tai, Scorpion Bowl (perfect for groups), Spring Arts Sangria, Pink Flamingo, Cucumber Cooler and much, much more.

500 N 10th St., patiophilly.com

Assembly Rooftop Lounge

Assembly offers one of the best views in the entire city nine stories above Logan Square. Philadelphians can catch a glimpse of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia Art Museum and Center City all while indulging in the appetizing food and drink menu this chic rooftop lounge offers. Delicious drink options include their Rose Gold Margarita, Old Cuban, Tiki Sour, Lit Redemption, a plethora of wines by the glass and bubbly by the bottle, refreshing beer and much more. Delectable bites from their menu include shrimp rolls, an asparagus and bacon flatbread, a cheese plate, short rib tacos and more.

1840 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., assemblyrooftop.com

Bok Bar

Sitting on a rooftop overlooking the beautiful sights of Philly while sipping on incredible beverages and munching on tasty food sounds like a dream- and the seasonal wonder Bok Bar makes that dream a reality. Bok Bar opens back up for the summer season on May 23, and this hotspot is ready to make the most of these next few months. Bok Bar offers a great variety of beer and wine including Founders Solid Gold, Press Lemon-lime, Victory Summer Love, QC Shrub Grapefruit, Bells Twohearted, Arona Sauvignon Blanc, Lost Angel Pinot Noir, Campos de Luz Rose and more. Delicious food items include fried Za'atar chicken bites, a falafel platter, hummus, french fries, ice cream bars and more.

800 Mifflin St., bok-bar.com