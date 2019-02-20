Philadelphia has a lot to offer, but so does the exciting coastal town Atlantic City. The city has grown exponentially over the past few years and is no longer just a casino or beach destination, it's a place to escape and indulge in fun activities and escapades. Here are 4 fun things to do in Atlantic City this weekend.

Festival of Wines

The Tropicana Casino and Resort is hosting this wine-filled extravaganza for one day only. At Wines From Around the World guests can indulge in over 150 samples of some of the most popular wines on the planet. The festival features wineries from the United States, New Zealand, Italy, France, Argentina, Uruguay, Australia, South Africa and more. The festival also features artisan crafts, tasty treats, live music, a souvenir glass upon entry and plenty of bottled wine available for purchase.

Feb. 23, 12 pm-6 pm, Tropicana Resort, 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ, $30, tropicana.net

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts are hitting the stage in Atlantic City this weekend to perform some old favorites and classic hits. Guests can rock out to smash hits such as I Love Rock and Roll, I Hate Myself For Loving You, Dirty Deeds, Cherry Bomb, Everyday People and more while in Hard Rock's Sound Waves venue. This incredible show will only be in Atlantic City for one weekend, tickets are available on the official website. A perfect show if you are looking for fun things to do in Atlantic City this weekend.

Feb. 22, 8 pm, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ, $55-$95, hardrockhotels.com

Flashback Fridays

Flashback Fridays is a series of free concerts held by the Golden Nugget all centered around throwback hits that still get everyone up and dancing. This week the concert will feature music from The Allman Brothers performed by the hit tribute band Friends of the Allman Brothers. Flashback Fridays also features drink specials and an air guitar contest that gives guests the chance to win an electric guitar from Guitar Center in Mays Landing.

Feb. 22, 9 pm, Golden Nugget, 600 Huron Ave, Atlantic City, NJ, free, goldennugget.com

Slotfest East

Grab your lucky trinkets and get your gambling shoes on because Slotfest East is this weekend. The fun starts at the opening night cocktail reception where guests can meet and mingle with The Big Jackpot crew and Bomb Squad Members while sipping on refreshing beverages and entering in a raffle. All guests will also receive a complimentary t-shirt and swag bag on opening night as well. Then its time to slot; the check-in and buy-in for the group pull will take place during the cocktail party in Ocean Meeting Room A. Buy-in is $100 per spot and you may purchase additional entries in multiples of $100. The fun continues on through the night and next day with different group pull activities. A great even if you are looking for fun things to do in Atlantic City this weekend.

Feb. 22-23, times vary, Ocean Resort Casino, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ, prices vary, theoceanac.com