Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We've got you covered. Celebrate the finale of Game of Thrones in style, attend a BBQ festival and more. Here are 10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend.

10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

ARTS & CULTURE

Home & Garden Festival

The Home & Garden Festival is returning to Chestnut Hill for another exciting year and this massive showcase is going to be bigger than ever. More than 150 vendors will be lining Germantown Avenue and will feature an impressive selection of plants, crafts, artwork and much more. This event will also feature delicious food and drink options, live music, face painting, arts and crafts, amusement park rides and much, much more.

May 19, 11 am-5 pm, 8000 to 8600 blocks of Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, free, chestnuthillpa.com

Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival

Head to the gorgeous Rittenhouse area this weekend to indulge in all of the incredible merchandise, food and drink spots that make Rittenhouse special. The event will feature delectable bites from street cafes, plenty of art, beauty, fashion, family fun, tasty beer samplings, live music, entertainment and much more. This exciting festival will go on rain or shine.

May 18, 12 pm-5 pm, Walnut St. between Broad and 19th St./18th from Sansom to Locust St., Philadelphia, free, rittenhouserow.org

Author Talk with Dotty Brown

Just in time for the Stotesbury Regatta this weekend (the largest high school rowing regatta in the country) join Boathouse Row author Dotty Brown as she presents her book at Shakespeare and Company this Saturday. Brown an avid rower herself delves a comprehensive history of rowing in Philadelphia with her incredible book and gives readers an inside look at the sport itself and how it has changed over the years.

May 18, 2 pm, Shakespeare and Company, 1632 Walnut St., Philadelphia, free, shakeandco.com

POP CULTURE

"GOT" Finale Watch Party at La Peg

It's finally time for the wildly popular HBO series to end, and in honor of the last episode of the series La Peg will be hosting a special watch party. The Party will feature tasty themed food and drink specials such as their Drogon Fire Wings with Dracarys Sauce, Braavosi Zucchini Coins with parmesan, oregano and garlic, Dragon Deviled Eggs, The Mountain Burger,Night’s Watch tequila cocktail, Fire and Ice spicy bourbon drink,Battle of the Bastards beer and shot combo, plus their Highgarden gin cocktail. Themed specials begin at 5 pm, and seating for the screening of the finale will happen in FringeArts' theater beginning at 8:30 pm.

May 19, 9 pm, La Peg, 140 N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, free, lapegbrasserie.com

FOOD & DRINKS

Gluten Free Expo

This informative, tasty and unique expo caters to anyone who is gluten-free and anyone affected by celiacs disease. There will be keynote speakers from authors, doctors and more on the subject of gluten, vendors serving up gluten-free treats and selling products such as gluten-free bagels, beers, funnel cakes, corn dogs and much, much more.

May 18, 10:30 am-4 pm, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, $10-$15, glutenfreeexpopa.com

Food, Wine & Beer Festival

Head to the King of Prussia Mall this Sunday to munch on some tasty treats and sip on some indulgent beer and wine selections. This delicious event will feature samplings of food,wine and beer from over 30 of the area's top restaurants, wineries and microbreweries. The extravaganza will take place on level 2 next to the concierge.

May 19, 6:30 pm-9:30 pm, King of Prussia Mall, 160 N Gulph Rd., King of Prussia, $10-$50, simon.com

FAMILY

Spring Fling' Family BBQ & Craft Beer Tasting

Head to Mount Airy's Trolley Car Diner this Saturday to enjoy a day full of tasty food, drinks, entertainment and family fun. This extravaganza will feature plenty of delicious BBQ treats, beer tastings from local craft breweries, "adult" beer floats, a selfie booth, a bounce house, a Mini All-Stars basketball toss, plus more games for the whole family. Children under five get in free.

May 18, 2 pm-6 pm, Trolley Car Diner, 7619 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, $5-$20, trolleycardiner.com

PSPCA's May it be a Match

Head to the PSPCA's Fishtown Center location this Sunday to attend their May it be a Match event. The event will feature six loveable pups who have been in the care of the PSPCA for an extended period of time or have something holding them back from finding their family. The volunteers at the center have fallen in love with these furry pals and want Philadelphians to see just how special they are. The event will include PSPCA Behavior & Enrichment Coordinator Kayla Dorney, to answer any questions potential adopters may have.

May 19, 12 pm-5 pm, PSPCA Fishtown Center, 1546 Frankford Ave., $19, pspca.org

FITNESS

7th Annual Cycle Check-up

In honor of National Bike Month and Bike to Work Day The Kimpton Hotel teamed up with local bike shop Keswick Cycle to offer up the services of skilled mechanics who will set up a pop-up shop in front of the hotel on Chestnut St. to provide all bicycle owners who ride in with complimentary six-point check-ups. There will also be a raffle with a chance to win a brand new Fuji Feather bicycle, light snacks from Red Owl Tavern and more.

May 17, 7 am-9 am, 12 pm-2 pm, 5 pm-7 pm, Kimpton Hotel Monaco, 433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, free, monaco-philadelphia.com

Ruff Mudder

The Tough Mudder teamed up with Chewy to host this high-energy and fitness-focused event for Philadelphians and their furry friends. The four-legged participants will be guided while on their owner's leash through seven fun obstacles to crawl and climb their way through. After you finish there will be samples of treats for people and pups, swag handed out, food trucks, vendors and much more. Visit the official site to register.

May 18, times vary, 387 Green Valley Rd., Coatesville, prices vary, toughmudder.com