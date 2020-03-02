Joseph Anthony Spa and Salon brings opulence to Loews Hotel Philadelphia

There truly is an oasis of relaxation, sensation and unique experience in Philadelphia.

The new Joseph Anthony Retreat Spa & Salon recently just opened its third location in the newly renovated Loews Philadelphia Hotel, and to say the experience is one-of-a-kind is an understatement.

If you're a pro-spa-goer, Joseph Anthony has everything you need and more when it comes to services and experiences, and if you're a newbie, get ready to truly be dazzled by the plush atmosphere.

The facilities are so extensive, they take up the entire fifth floor of the Loews boasting over 15,000 square feet. In addition to signature a la carte services (including hair, face and body treatments, the city’s only one-stop-shop for beauty, spa and fitness) Joseph Anthony is also introducing tailored client memberships. According to the release, members receive exclusive discounts and select access to amenities including a private gym, dry sauna, steam room and lap pool, all available seven days a week. Women’s and Men’s memberships range from $149 per month to $699 per month for the ultimate luxury package.

“We are so excited to join the Loews Philadelphia Hotel family and share the Joseph Anthony talent with Center City,” says co-owner Joe Gaglioti Jr. in the release. “The quality of expertise our team provides is unparalleled. And in conjunction with a new fitness facility featuring a pool and aqua bikes, our newest location is a must-visit oasis in the middle of a bustling neighborhood. I can’t wait to see how our community grows and I look forward to welcoming new and current clients into our world of beauty and relaxation.”

The unparalleled services mentioned by Gaglioti includes an Aqua Experience in an authentic Turkish Bath. Products and equipment were flown from Europe to make sure the experience is actually genuine, and it is quite sublime. The room itself looks magical with therapeutic lights changing colors every few minutes, comforting music echoing, heated tables for you to lie on and Swarovski Crystals lining the ceiling that gleam like stars in the sky during the service. Guests can choose from options including Aqua, Warming and Body Scrub Experiences, or opt to try the signature Joseph Anthony Experience focusing on body rituals utilizing mud, oil and the power of rejuvenating water circuits.

Another unique experience includes the Soft Pack Dry Float. The service features a wrap treatment and float on the soft pack system, in a pressure-free cushion of water. The Dry Float is so effective, it is said to have the same results of a few hours worth of sleep or of a normal massage experience in less than half of that time. While "floating" guests will also receive a body scrub, scalp and facial massage, and a light application of cream or oil to their body to calm their mind and soothe their spirit.

From start to finish, Joseph Anthony feels like a luxury—everywhere you turn there are little reminders that you are in a facility that is truly dedicated to relaxation and opulence—something the Loews is used to doing, which has been exemplified in their recent $20+ million in guest room renovations.

So what are you waiting for Philly? It's about time you treated yourself.

For more information on everything the new Joseph Anthony Retreat Spa & Salon has to offer, visit loews.josephanthony.com