Head to Le Poisson Rouge this Monday to join in on a fun, exciting and meaningful evening. The Swish Ally Fund of the Stonewall Community Foundation will be hosting their Songs in the Key of Equality Benefit Concert: Tomorrow Starts Today on April 22, and everyone is invited out to join in and support an amazing cause. According to the release, since its creation 5 years ago, the Swish Ally Fund at The Stonewall Community Foundation has awarded over $69,000 to 33 organizations – doubling its investment every year. The Fund supports nonprofits that protect LGBTQ youth from conversation “therapy” and suicide, and LGBTQ people of color, immigrants, families and survivors of cancer. The Fund is also a Community Partner of the NYC Pride/WorldPride events in New York City.

Swish Ally Fund is hosting another exciting benefit concert to benefit LGBTQ Communities

There will be a plethora of organizations benefitting from the concert this year including Adoption STAR, National LGBT Cancer Network, NYC Pride/WorldPride, Teens Take Charge and many more.

“2019 is a milestone year for New York City - as we honor the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising and host the global LGBTQ communities for World Pride. The work of the Fund stands on the shoulders of giants – activists who sacrificed their safety and their lives to stand for love and equality on this planet. And we also support today’s youth-led movements to empower tomorrow’s decision-makers,” stated Fund Cofounder, Sue Sena in a release.

The exciting evening will consist of an incredible line-up of talented Broadway and off-Broadway performers including Syndee Winters (Lion King, Hamilton), Billy Bustamante (Miss Saigon), Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots), Adam Chandler (MAC Award Nominee) the Youth Pride Chorus and many, many more.

Marti Gould Cummings, the emcee of the evening will also be performing at this incredible event. Cummings chatted with Metro to give us the scoop on what will be going down on Monday evening.

How did you first get involved with the Swish Ally Fund?

Cummings: I got involved a few years ago after my friend, and the show’s director, Erik Sisco asked me to be a part of the concert. This is my third year with Songs in the Key of Equality, and I am so honored to be back raising money for some incredible organizations.

Since you are a talented singer as well, will you be performing at the event?

Cummings: I am going to be opening the show with our fabulous musical director Brandon James Gwinn.

Anything special about the event that some people may not know?

Cummings: This is event is such a collaboration between artists, the Fund, our director Erik Sisco and the entire team. Everyone works so hard to bring together a diverse and eclectic representation of performers to put on a great show. It is really special to see each year and to see it grow. We are nearly to our goal of $50,000 in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising!

Overall what can guests expect from the benefit concert on April 22?

Cummings: The show is bawdy, funny, heartfelt, beautiful, enigmatic - there is truly something for everyone.

For more information and to buy tickets visit tomorrowstartstoday.brownpapertickets.com