Krazy Glue is so confident in being the strongest glue the world has ever seen, it challenged the Strongest Man in the World (who also happens to play The Mountain on Game of Thrones) Hafthor Bjornsson to see who's stronger.

Both Krazy Glue and Bjornsson posted a call to action to their social media accounts for all of their fans to come up with creative ideas to make the challenge more interesting. Each item involved in the challenge will weigh up to half a ton and will be suspended from a barbell using only Krazy Glue, and they say the crazier it is, the better. Hafthor Bjornsson chatted with Metro about how he is preparing for the event and what exactly to expect for the Man Vs. Glue challenge.

The Strongest Man in the World Hafthor Bjornsson is going up against Krazy Glue in an insane challenge

Bjornsson is no stranger to hard work, as becoming the Strongest Man in the World is no easy feat. However, Bjornsson says he tries his best to exercise with an intense workout schedule to keep his strength in insane shape.

"On a daily basis, I'll start training around 2 p.m. or the middle of the day, and I'll actually eat every two and a half hours while training as well," Bjornsson told Metro. "I'll also do some hot and cold sessions to refuel my body while training. That's when I'm at home, I still travel a lot around the world doing all kinds of exciting things, like this, working with Krazy Glue."

Bjornsson also likes the idea of fans picking out the challenge for Man Vs. Glue. "Yeah I do like the idea, you know Krazy Glue is so strong it can hold up to 1,000 pounds, and I'm excited to go up against it in front of the public. I am the World's Strongest Man, and I can hold up to 1,000 pounds, but it is still crazy how it just takes one drop of the glue to hold up to that much."

When asked about his confidence level going up against the insanely strong Krazy Glue product, Bjornsson is ready to take on the challenge. "In my life right now, with strength and lifting things - it's where I feel the most comfortable. So I am very comfortable going into this challenge and I'm very excited to see what the outcome of this challenge is going to look like."

Along with the Krazy Glue challenge, Hafthor Bjornsson has a busy year ahead of him with the final Game of Thrones season coming out. In fact, he says there isn't a challenge that scares him, but trying to fit everything into his schedule is what proves to be the biggest test. "I'm still an athlete, and I still do travel the world and compete in a lot of competitions, but I'm focusing on trying to combine acting and competing at the same time, it can be difficult. "

As for the competition, The Mountain says you will have to see it to believe it. "I encourage people to come out or watch it live on Wednesday Dec. 5 at Center415 located at 415 5th Avenue between 37th and 38th St. at 6:15 p.m. Eastern Time. I challenge everyone to come and see this happen."

The event is free and open to the public, however, space is limited so you'll want to get there early. Fans can RSVP to attend the NYC event by visiting Krazy Glue’s Facebook page @KrazyGlue.

If you go: Dec. 5, 6:15 p.m., Center415, 415 5th Ave. between 37th and E 38th St., New York, facebook.com