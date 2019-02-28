The past few months have been chilly, snowy and windy; many Philadelphians are looking for the first signs of spring. Well, fear no more, the Philadelphia Flower Show starts this weekend, and the flower power will get anyone out of the winter blues and into a floral-filled good mood.

Everything you need to know about the 2019 Philadelphia Flower Show

The fun starts with the Preview Party Gala on March 1 at 7 p.m. Philadelphians can celebrate the kickoff of the Flower Show at this black-tie optional fundraiser and indulge in the exclusive opportunity to experience the gorgeous displays before they open to the public. Plus guests can snack on tasty treats, sip on refreshing cocktails and jam out to the sounds of Beatles tribute band, The Beat Tells. Any flower lover can purchase a Preview Party ticket at theflowershow.com/preview-party or by calling 215-988-8830.

The Philadelphia Flower Show has always been innovative and unique with their exhibits, and this year is no different. The Imaginative Gardens boasts ten acres of life-sized landscapes, garden vignettes and floral displays, the Plants Galore section brings a veritable plant catalog to life with thousands of perfectly groomed plants (all competing for a blue ribbon in the largest horticulture competition in the states), the Gardeners Studio will host gardening demonstrations presented by experts from around the country and the Designer's Studio will showcase top floral designers as they go head-to-head in an exciting floral competition.

The biggest draw however is the FTD World Cup 2019. This competition has been called the world's most prestigious floral design competition, and it will be live right here in the City of Brotherly Love. Designers from 23 countries will be creating over-the-top and extraordinary floral displays and designs throughout the show, it's truly a sight you will have to see to believe.

Other fun activities at the PFS include Butterflies Live where guests can feed the cute little insects and learn about them as well, a Make & Take station where anyone can show off their DIY skills and a Garden Tea where flower lovers can indulge in assorted fine teas paired with petite sandwiches, pastries and fruit.

After spending the day admiring everything the Flower Show has to offer, Philadelphians can also celebrate at the groovy Flowers After Hours event on March 2 at 8:30 p.m. Guests will travel back to the era of Beatlemania by dancing the night away to their greatest hits and joining in on interactive flower power-inspired games and fun programs. Plus there will be a cash bar and liquor tastings serving up Baileys Strawberry & Cream (served over ice cream), Ketel One Botanicals cocktails and much more. Tickets are $75 in advance (purchase on official site) and $85 at the door. The best part? Guests can experience all the magical exhibits during the exclusive event as well after they close to the public.

Furry four-legged friends are also welcome at the PFS on Friday, March 8. From 6 p.m.-9 p.m. dogs are allowed in for free (humans still need a ticket) on Fido Friday. There are also early morning tour options including a photography tour, for an extra cost you can get exclusive access to the bloomiest show in town.

The Philadelphia Flower Show runs from March 2 (PHS preview is March 1) until March 10 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center (1101 Arch St., Philadelphia). Hours vary depending on what type of events you wish to attend and the day. Prices also vary depending on if you are a PHS member, what evens you wish to participate in and if you buy a pack at a specialty price. The PFS also partnered up with SpotHero and the Loews Hotel for parking spaces and accommodations. For more information and to purchase tickets visit theflowershow.com.